Sheikh Mohammed's pride over 'architectural masterpiece' Atlantis The Royal

To mark the grand preview of Atlantis The Royal this weekend, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has shared pictures of his tour around the hotel on Twitter.

In the accompanying tweet, Sheikh Mohammed speaks of his pride over the UAE’s continued growth, calling the 795-room property an “architectural masterpiece that will boost the tourism sector”, and highlighting the nation's flourishing hospitality.

“We are proud of our achievements and continue to develop our economy,” he writes in Arabic, having visited the property on Saturday.

In the pictures, Sheikh Mohammed is seen in front of the hotel's distinctive facade, which consists of six towers shaped like a stack of individual blocks, connected from above by a 90-metre by 33-metre sky bridge. He is also photographed by the hotel’s rooftop swimming pool, walking through the lobby and visiting one of its guest rooms.

The mega-hotel on The Palm Jumeirah opened its doors this weekend to a select group of celebrities, VIP guests and press. The event will reach its crescendo on Saturday night with a performance by Beyonce, her first since 2018, followed by a set by Swedish House Mafia and a fireworks display.

READ MORE Stars gather at Atlantis The Royal for grand preview weekend

Among the high-profile guests in attendance this weekend are Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner, who helped inaugurate the world’s biggest Nobu at sister resort Atlantis, The Palm on Friday, Liam Payne, Jonathan Cheban, British TV stars Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, celebrity chef Isaac Carew, Storm and Ronan Keating, Amir Khan, Millie Makintosh and Hugo Taylor.

Spanning more than 40 hectares, Atlantis The Royal is 500 metres long, and extends 43 storeys and 178 metres upwards. It is home to countless hospitality venues and no fewer than 90 swimming pools.