Airbnb to make prices more transparent after complaints

Airbnb is addressing two of its biggest customer complaints: hidden fees and checkout tasks.

The company next month will introduce a feature that will allow users to see the total price for their stay upfront, before taxes. This includes cleaning and other service fees.

It is also prioritising total price over nightly price in its search results, chief executive Brian Chesky said in a tweet.

“I’ve heard you loud and clear — you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain,” he said.

“You shouldn’t have to do unreasonable checkout tasks, such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry or vacuuming. But we think it’s reasonable to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash and lock the doors — just as you would when leaving your own home.”

Airbnb last year announced it would be reviewing its fee system following customer complaints over transparency.

The company, which has lost about 37 per cent of its share value so far this year, has benefited from strong travel demand following the Covid-19 pandemic but now faces a risk from a surge in inflation.

