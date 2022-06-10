Luxurious Parisian-inspired Radisson hotel opens in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s newest hotel looks as if it could be right at home in the streets of Paris.

Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel has opened its doors in the kingdom’s capital offering luxury villas, French-inspired architecture and warm Arabian hospitality.

Located in the Ar Rabi neighbourhood of Riyadh, the hotel is designed in Haussmann style — the architectural trend that defines modern-day Paris.

Sporting a cream-coloured granite facade and sloped mansard roof, the building imitates the neatly dressed apartment blocks found in the City of Light's leafy fashionable boulevards.

Duplex villas at Mansard Riyadh have contemporary interiors. Photo: Radisson

Each villa in the resort is named after one of Paris’s squares, so you could find yourself checking into the Vendome, Concorde or Opera.

Inside, the hotel channels its sense of location with artwork by local artist Mishal Saad Alzaid lining the corridors.

Villas are named after Paris's famous square's like Sorbonne, Opera and Concorde. Photo: Radisson

There are a mix of 191 rooms, serviced apartments and duplex villas, all split between three buildings spread over two blocks.

Interiors showcase contemporary furniture and a soothing colour scheme, designed to help evoke a sense of tranquillity in the heart of Saudi Arabia's capital.

A central plaza connects the hotel buildings and the area will be the setting for art, culture, culinary and fashion events in the future.

Guests that want the best views can book the three-bedroom penthouse, which has a master suite, three spacious bedrooms and a dining room for up to eight guests.

Award-winning dining concepts from NYC

The Lounge is the all-day dining spot and later this year Carbone will join the culinary offerings. This upscale homage to Italian-American red-sauce joints is a Michelin-starred concept from New York's Greenwich Village.

Sadelle’s — an eatery with deli-style cuisine that has become synonymous with brunch in New York City — will also open its doors.

“We believe Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel will become one of the leading hotels in Saudi Arabia with its one-of-a-kind spaces where premium lifestyle meets remarkable sophistication,” says Tim Cordon, senior vice president, Middle East, and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

The hotel is located near the King Abdullah Financial District, which will be the kingdom’s sustainable financial centre when it opens, with a mix of public spaces, retail, residential and commercial buildings.

Radisson's other luxury resort in Saudi Arabia is the Nofa Resort Riyadh, which offers safari-style escapes.

The new resort is part of Radisson’s highest end collection, and the second of these in the kingdom.

The other hotel is Nofa Resort Riyadh, an African-style safari resort where guests can sleep in thatched bungalows and head out on open-top drives to spot giraffes, zebras, ostriches and more.