Germany welcomes UAE travellers regardless of vaccination status

Germany has reduced restrictions on travellers from the UAE and Bahrain. Both countries have been added to Germany’s safe list, alongside Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

This means all travellers over the age of 12 can enter the country, regardless of their vaccination status, as long as they can show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel, a valid vaccination certificate or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

“The new travel regulations for GCC visitors makes travel to Germany easier and more appealing for travellers,” says Yamina Sofo, director of sales and marketing for the German National Tourist Board. “The winter season remains an important travel period for Germany, and this news will support regional travellers’ interest in exploring the array of festive seasonal markets, spa and wellness retreats, and outdoor sporting activities across Germany.”

The safe list is reviewed and revised every two weeks by the EU authorities and member states.

The capital Berlin is Germany's biggest city and is famed for its history, art, museums, architecture and nightlife. In the south, Munich takes the crown as the Bavarian capital, offering a quintessential experience as the land of lederhosen, culture and Oktoberfest.

Frankfurt is a major travel hub and the gleaming financial centre of Germany where you’ll find skyscrapers, historic buildings and a lively art and culture scene. In Hamburg, expect to enjoy the waterways – the city is home to more bridges than Amsterdam and Venice combined.

Away from the big cities, explore the Rhine Valley, visit the country’s beaches, island-hop along the north-west coast, or trek over chalk cliffs and open heaths then visit the Unesco-listed Wadden Sea.

Etihad is operating flights to Germany from Abu Dhabi. The national airline of the UAE currently flies to both Munich and Frankfurt. From Dubai, travellers can fly with Emirates to Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich.