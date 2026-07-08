Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, Kane: World Cup 2026 team of the week

The 2026 World Cup enters the quarter-final stage following some epic early knockout matches.

With the expanded 48-team format, an extra round was created for this World Cup, with 32 teams qualifying for the knockout stages.

A record nine African teams reached the Round of 32; only Morocco and Egypt made it through to the last 16. Only Morocco remain as we enter the quarter-finals following Egypt's heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina.

France, Norway and England successfully navigated their games, with Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane scoring in both the Round of 32 and the last 16.

Spain secured safe passage courtesy of wins over Austria and Portugal, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning the one trophy that has eluded him in his illustrious career.

Here is our best XI of the early knockout rounds as well as some honourable mentions.

Formation: 3-4-4.

Goalkeeper

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt): Helped guide the Pharaohs to a last-16 tie against Argentina, where he made some incredible saves – including a Lionel Messi penalty – before the North Africans succumbed to a three-goal blitz in the final 14 minutes and exited the World Cup.

Defenders

Ezri Konsa (England): Solid against DR Congo in the Round of 32, and like the rest of his defence, put his body on the line time and again to help England withstand a late Mexico onslaught.

Dayot Upamecano (France): Has hardly put a foot wrong all tournament. Part of a French defence that recorded shutouts against Sweden and Paraguay to reach the last eight. Was epic in the latter match.

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco): Nominally a full-back, Mazraoui was shifted to centre-back against the Netherlands, where he put in a towering performance. Was again impenetrable as Canada were swatted aside 3-0.

Previous slide Next slide Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the equaliser in the World Cup Round of 16 match against Egypt in Atlanta. Reuters Info

Lionel Messi scores Argentina's second goal in Atlanta. EPA Info

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez scores the third goal. Reuters Info

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring the winner. Reuters Info

Yasser Ibrahim celebrates scoring Egypt's early goal in the World Cup Round of 16 clash against Argentina. Reuters Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi misses a penalty in the first half. EPA Info

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir saves a shot on goal by Argentina's Julian Alvarez. Reuters Info

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir saves a penalty from Lionel Messi of Argentina. EPA Info

Yasser Ibrahim celebrates with his Egypt teammates and coaching staff after scoring. AFP Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a penalty. Reuters Info

Yasser Ibrahim heads home for Egypt to make it 1-0. Reuters Info

Egypt's Yasser Ibrahim heads past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to open the scoring. Reuters Info























Midfielders

Michael Olise (France): Produced one of the best individual displays at this World Cup against Sweden and was unlucky to not get on the scoresheet. Quieter against Paraguay, but still made an impact.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): Came through when his team needed him against Cape Verde. Saw his first-half penalty saved that would have drawn Argentina level against Egypt before inspiring a 3-2 comeback. Continues to set new records at this World Cup. Has now scored in nine successive World Cup games.

Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco): Industrious against the Dutch, eye-catching against the Canadians, scoring twice.

Anthony Gordon (England): Changed the game in England's favour when introduced as a second-half substitute against DR Congo and won the penalty that Harry Kane converted to beat Mexico.

Forwards

Kylian Mbappe (France): Les Bleus' goal guarantor just can't stop scoring. Bagged a brace against Sweden and settled the last-16 encounter against Paraguay. Has now scored an incredible 19 World Cup goals in as many matches.

Harry Kane (England): When his country needed him most, Kane stepped up to the plate. Kane dragged them to victory over DR Congo with two goals and then converted the penalty that helped 10-man England over the line against Mexico.

Erling Haaland (Norway): Along with Kane, Haaland is the most lethal finisher at these finals. He scored a late winner to see off Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 and then helped himself to a double to dispatch five-time world champions Brazil.

Coach

Hossam Hassan (Egypt): Masterminded the Pharaohs' first World Cup victory in the group stage as well as overseeing them win their first knockout match on penalties against Australia. He was right to feel aggrieved at some of the decisions that went against his side in the 3-2 defeat to Argentina.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Displaced Palestinians gather to watch the match between Egypt and Argentina in Gaza city. EPA Info

Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images Info

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP Info

Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP Info

Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters Info

Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters Info

Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters Info

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters Info

England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City. AFP Info

Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP Info

England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match. Reuters Info

Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP Info

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior remonstrates with assistant referee Corey Parker. Reuters Info

Brazil forward Neymar slumps to his knees as the final whistle is blown. AFP Info

France forward Desire Doue is surrounded by Paraguay defenders in the penalty box in Philadelphia. France won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. AFP Info

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Soufiane Rahimi celebrate after beating Canada 3-0 in Houston to qualify for the last 16. AFP Info

An Egypt fan holds a banner before the match against Australia in Arlington, Texas. Her confidence was vindicated ... Egypt won in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Next up, Argentina. Reuters Info

Alidu Seidu of Ghana in action tussles with Jaminton Campaz of Colombia in Kansas City, with the South Americans winning 1-0 to progress to the last 16. EPA Info

Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi looks to create an opening during his side's hard-fought last 32 win over Cape Verde in Miami. AFP Info

Egyptian midfielder Mostafa Ziko is thrown into the air by a challenge from Australia's Jackson Irvine, left, in Arlington. AFP Info







































Honourable mentions

Goalkeeper

Unai Simon (Spain): His shutout against Portugal extended his World Cup record to 609 minutes without conceding a goal.

Defenders

Lucas Herrington (Australia): The 18-year-old had an excellent game as the match against Egypt finished level after extra time. He was brave enough to step up to take a penalty but failed to convert.

Djed Spence (England): Had a torrid time against DR Congo but came on as a second-half substitute against Mexico and put in some excellent tackles, as did John Stones and Dan Burn.

Midfielders

Eric Lira (Mexico): Was tigerish in the tackle and took the fight to England.

Youri Tielemans (Belgium): Scored the latest winner in World Cup history – in the 125th minute – to steer Belgium past Senegal in the Round of 32.

Mostafa Zico (Egypt): Should have been the hero against Argentina. Scored a fine goal and had one chalked off for an earlier foul. A breakout tournament for the Egyptian.

Forwards

Sidny Lopes Cabral (Cape Verde): Scored arguably the goal of the tournament as the African minnows pushed Argentina all the way in the Round of 32.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands): Was rightly mobbed by his teammates after scoring against Morocco just days after the death of his unborn son.