Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, Kane: World Cup 2026 team of the week

The 2026 World Cup enters the quarter-final stage following some epic early knockout matches.
With the expanded 48-team format, an extra round was created for this World Cup, with 32 teams qualifying for the knockout stages.
A record nine African teams reached the Round of 32; only Morocco and Egypt made it through to the last 16. Only Morocco remain as we enter the quarter-finals following Egypt's heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina.
France, Norway and England successfully navigated their games, with Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane scoring in both the Round of 32 and the last 16.
Spain secured safe passage courtesy of wins over Austria and Portugal, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning the one trophy that has eluded him in his illustrious career.
Here is our best XI of the early knockout rounds as well as some honourable mentions.
Formation: 3-4-4.
Goalkeeper
Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt): Helped guide the Pharaohs to a last-16 tie against Argentina, where he made some incredible saves – including a Lionel Messi penalty – before the North Africans succumbed to a three-goal blitz in the final 14 minutes and exited the World Cup.
Defenders
Ezri Konsa (England): Solid against DR Congo in the Round of 32, and like the rest of his defence, put his body on the line time and again to help England withstand a late Mexico onslaught.
Dayot Upamecano (France): Has hardly put a foot wrong all tournament. Part of a French defence that recorded shutouts against Sweden and Paraguay to reach the last eight. Was epic in the latter match.
Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco): Nominally a full-back, Mazraoui was shifted to centre-back against the Netherlands, where he put in a towering performance. Was again impenetrable as Canada were swatted aside 3-0.
Midfielders
Michael Olise (France): Produced one of the best individual displays at this World Cup against Sweden and was unlucky to not get on the scoresheet. Quieter against Paraguay, but still made an impact.
Lionel Messi (Argentina): Came through when his team needed him against Cape Verde. Saw his first-half penalty saved that would have drawn Argentina level against Egypt before inspiring a 3-2 comeback. Continues to set new records at this World Cup. Has now scored in nine successive World Cup games.
Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco): Industrious against the Dutch, eye-catching against the Canadians, scoring twice.
Anthony Gordon (England): Changed the game in England's favour when introduced as a second-half substitute against DR Congo and won the penalty that Harry Kane converted to beat Mexico.
Forwards
Kylian Mbappe (France): Les Bleus' goal guarantor just can't stop scoring. Bagged a brace against Sweden and settled the last-16 encounter against Paraguay. Has now scored an incredible 19 World Cup goals in as many matches.
Harry Kane (England): When his country needed him most, Kane stepped up to the plate. Kane dragged them to victory over DR Congo with two goals and then converted the penalty that helped 10-man England over the line against Mexico.
Erling Haaland (Norway): Along with Kane, Haaland is the most lethal finisher at these finals. He scored a late winner to see off Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 and then helped himself to a double to dispatch five-time world champions Brazil.
Coach
Hossam Hassan (Egypt): Masterminded the Pharaohs' first World Cup victory in the group stage as well as overseeing them win their first knockout match on penalties against Australia. He was right to feel aggrieved at some of the decisions that went against his side in the 3-2 defeat to Argentina.
Best photos of the 2026 World Cup – in pictures
Honourable mentions
Goalkeeper
Unai Simon (Spain): His shutout against Portugal extended his World Cup record to 609 minutes without conceding a goal.
Defenders
Lucas Herrington (Australia): The 18-year-old had an excellent game as the match against Egypt finished level after extra time. He was brave enough to step up to take a penalty but failed to convert.
Djed Spence (England): Had a torrid time against DR Congo but came on as a second-half substitute against Mexico and put in some excellent tackles, as did John Stones and Dan Burn.
Midfielders
Eric Lira (Mexico): Was tigerish in the tackle and took the fight to England.
Youri Tielemans (Belgium): Scored the latest winner in World Cup history – in the 125th minute – to steer Belgium past Senegal in the Round of 32.
Mostafa Zico (Egypt): Should have been the hero against Argentina. Scored a fine goal and had one chalked off for an earlier foul. A breakout tournament for the Egyptian.
Forwards
Sidny Lopes Cabral (Cape Verde): Scored arguably the goal of the tournament as the African minnows pushed Argentina all the way in the Round of 32.
Cody Gakpo (Netherlands): Was rightly mobbed by his teammates after scoring against Morocco just days after the death of his unborn son.
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