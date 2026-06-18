Lionel Messi leads race for World Cup 2026 Golden Boot

All 48 teams have played at least one match at the expanded 2026 Fifa World Cup.

There were 66 goals scored across Matchday 1, with Germany's 7-1 victory over Curacao the highest-scoring fixture.

Lionel Messi's hat-trick against Algeria has given the Argentine an early lead in the race for the Golden Boot – the award for the top scorer at the finals.

Among others, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kai Havertz opened their 2026 accounts with doubles for their respective countries.

Golden Boot

1). Lionel Messi (Argentina) - Goals: 3

=2). Kylian Mbappe (France) - Goals: 2

=2). Erlinad Haaland (Norway) - Goals: 2

=2). Harry Kane (England) - Goals: 2

=2). Kai Havertz (Germany) - Goals: 2

=2). Folarin Balogun (US) - Goals: 2

=2). Yasin Ayari (Sweden) - Goals: 2

=2). Elijah Just (New Zealand) - Goals: 2

=3). 49 players currently tied on 1 goal