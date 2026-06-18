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World Cup 2026

Argentina's Lionel Messi scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Algeria on Matchday 1. AFP
Argentina's Lionel Messi scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Algeria on Matchday 1. AFP
Argentina's Lionel Messi scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Algeria on Matchday 1. AFP
Argentina's Lionel Messi scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Algeria on Matchday 1. AFP

Lionel Messi leads race for World Cup 2026 Golden Boot

Hat-trick against Algeria in first match puts Argentina captain out in front

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

June 18, 2026

All 48 teams have played at least one match at the expanded 2026 Fifa World Cup.

There were 66 goals scored across Matchday 1, with Germany's 7-1 victory over Curacao the highest-scoring fixture.

Lionel Messi's hat-trick against Algeria has given the Argentine an early lead in the race for the Golden Boot – the award for the top scorer at the finals.

Among others, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kai Havertz opened their 2026 accounts with doubles for their respective countries.

Golden Boot

1). Lionel Messi (Argentina) - Goals: 3

=2). Kylian Mbappe (France) - Goals: 2

=2). Erlinad Haaland (Norway) - Goals: 2

=2). Harry Kane (England) - Goals: 2

=2). Kai Havertz (Germany) - Goals: 2

=2). Folarin Balogun (US) - Goals: 2

=2). Yasin Ayari (Sweden) - Goals: 2

=2). Elijah Just (New Zealand) - Goals: 2

=3). 49 players currently tied on 1 goal

App users: Click here to download the World Cup wall chart

Updated: June 18, 2026, 11:16 AM
Lionel MessiWorld Cup 2026Erling HaalandKylian Mbappe