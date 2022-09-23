Top prospect Muhammad Mokaev confirmed for Abu Dhabi debut at UFC 280

It may have been set for some time, but highly touted flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has been officially confirmed for UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

The undefeated Dagestan-born prospect, who represents the UK, will take on Canada’s Malcolm Gordon at Etihad Arena on October 22. The card, one of the most anticipated of the year, features two world title bouts and is headlined by a clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight crown.

Mokaev, 22, boasts a 7-0 professional record and sits at 2-0 in the UFC since debuting in the promotion in March. Most recently, in July, he defeated veteran Charles Johnson by unanimous decision at O2 Arena in London.

Mokaev, who arrived in the UK aged 12 as a refugee, was unbeaten as an amateur, amassing a 23-0 record.

Gordon, meanwhile, is 14-5 as a pro and rides a two-fight win streak. He debuted in the UFC during the inaugural Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in July 2020, and has gone on to compete in the promotion four times.

Gordon, 32, last fought in February, where he defeated Denys Bondar by first-round TKO.

Thanks for the $ bonus @danawhite

🙌🏼🤝 see you in Abu Dhabi! — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) September 22, 2022

UFC 280 is part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which runs from October 17-23. Alongside the twin title bouts – bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes on former belt-holder TJ Dillashaw - the card comprises several other marquee match-ups, including a bantamweight bout between ex-champion Petr Yan and the hugely talented Sean O’Malley.