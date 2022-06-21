UFC 276: Alexander Volkanovski eyes double-champ status against Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski has vowed to put an exclamation mark on his rivalry with Max Holloway in their trilogy clash at UFC 276 next month – a bout he believes paves the way to “double-champ” status.

The featherweight belt-holder, currently No 2 in the sport's pound-for-pound rankings, takes on Holloway for a third time following two decision victories against the former champion, with the pair to meet in Las Vegas on July 2.

READ MORE UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski dominates Chan Sung Jung

Volkanovski defeated Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019 to claim the title before then coming through a – for some controversial – split-decision win at UFC 251 during the inaugural Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in July 2020.

The Australian, who has since recorded memorable victories against Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung to extend his professional win streak to 21, plans to put the Holloway rivalry to bed at T-Mobile Arena before stepping up to lightweight to become a two-division champion.

Speaking on Tuesday at a media day in Sydney, Volkanovski said: “That’s why I talk about this third fight with Max being a big one. [UFC president] Dana [White] has even touched on it; that after this one I’ll go do my thing.

“It’s going to give me that time to go and at least have a chance to go after that double-champ status. That’s what I want, so I’m going to do what I plan on doing and that’s what I’m going to call for.”

On the threat posed by familiar foe Holloway – the Hawaiian sits as the No 1-ranked contender at featherweight – Volkanovski added: “I plan on putting a beating on him this time. I really do want to make a statement.

"I did originally want this trilogy to shut people up, but right now, it’s not about that. I don’t care. This is what’s going be a legacy fight for me. Really taking him out again will really put my name out there and raise that bar.”

Volkanovski-Holloway 3 runs as the co-main event at UFC 276, with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya headlining against Jared Cannonier.

Sitting in Sydney alongside Volkanovski and flyweight contender Kai Kara-France, Adesanya was asked if Cannonier represented his most dangerous opponent to date.

“I don’t believe so, that’s my first inkling,” he said. “But it doesn’t mean I underestimate him. Everyone’s a tough challenger. He’s a guy that packs a lot.

“Jared still carries that strength around so I can’t overlook him. But I don’t think he’ll be the toughest challenge. I really believe I’ll make this look easy.”