Zhang Weili targets winning back UFC title in Abu Dhabi as Joanna Jedrzejczyk retires

Zhang Weili has set sights on reclaiming her UFC strawweight title in Abu Dhabi later this year after sending Joanna Jedrzejczyk into retirement with an emphatic knockout at UFC 275 in Singapore on Sunday morning.

Zhang, who held the belt between 2019 and 2020, finished her opponent with a brutal spinning back-fist midway through the second round of a fight that was at the time living up to their initial Fight of the Year in 2020.

However, immediately after the bout at a sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium, Jedrzejczyk took off her gloves inside the octagon and informed UFC analyst Daniel Cormier during the interview that she would be retiring.

"It's been 20 years," said Jedrzejczyk, who held the women’s strawweight title from 2015 to 2017, defending successfully a record five times. "I'm turning 35 this year. I want to be a mum. I want to be a businesswoman. I've been training more than half of my life. I love you guys."

Jedrzejczyk, the UFC’s first Poland-born champion, leaves the sport with a professional MMA record of 16-5.

Meanwhile, Zhang has quickly turned attention to reigning supreme at 115 lbs once more. The Chinese star, who had lost her past two bouts having built a stellar 21-fight win streak, is the division’s No 2-ranked contender, with only former champion Rose Namajunas and current belt-holder Carla Esparza above her in the standings.

Speaking to Cormier through an interpreter inside the octagon, Zhang said: “Carla Esparza, I heard there’s an event in Abu Dhabi, and I want to invite you to fight me in Abu Dhabi. It’s not your territory, it’s not my territory. Let’s be in Abu Dhabi and fight together.”

The world’s lead mixed martial arts promotion returns to the capital on October 22 with UFC 281. Until now, there have been no bouts confirmed for Etihad Arena.

In UFC 275's two championship bouts, Valentina Schevchenko retained her flyweight title with a split-decision victory against Taila Santos, while Jiri Prochazka defeated light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira by fifth-round submission in a Fight of the Year contender.