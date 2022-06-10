Refreshed Joanna Jedrzejczyk plans 'more violence' in rerun of Zhang Weili epic at UFC 275

Preparing to return to the octagon after 27 months out, and against a fellow former champion whom she narrowly lost to in one of the most memorable fights in UFC history, Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t overly concerned about the lengthy layoff.

Not at all, in fact.

“People talking about being rusty, about the dust ... that's just something from Florida,” Jedrzejczyk tells The National from her hotel room in Singapore, days from the rematch with Zhang Weili at UFC 275. “I will prove that I’m one of the greatest on Saturday.”

Few would argue with Jedrzejczyk’s credentials. After winning the strawweight title from Carla Esparza in March 2015, the Pole held the belt for more than two years, defending it five times and becoming one of the most must-watch fighters in mixed martial arts.

Eventually losing the title to Rose Namajunas, there have been three championship bouts since: an immediate rematch with Namajunas, a vacant flyweight title clash with Valentina Shevchenko, and the epic 2020 Fight of the Year with Weili. Jedrzejczyk suffered defeats in each, but they did little to diminish her stature in the game.

Yet, having taken that time away from the UFC to work on several businesses and personal projects, Jedrzejczyk has returned with renewed hunger. And, apparently, an even more honed skill set following almost five months training at American Top Team.

“More skilled and smarter,” Jedrzejczyk says. “I will be using my tools smarter than I used to. That’s the thing, I know my value. I know I’m one of the greatest. I know people go crazy, ‘Oh she hasn’t fought in two years'. But I do not worry about it.

“In general, I’m this type pf person who likes to do things outside. I just launched my supplement company, my sports-equipment company; I released my second biography; documentary movie; I started playing piano, tennis; did my wrestling debut; graduated in other studies.

“Actually next year is going to be two decades [in combat sports]. And I’ve been very busy: I did almost 100 fights in Muay Thai, kickboxing and boxing. Mostly in Muay Thai, but after that I made this transition to MMA and I was a very dominant champion with five successful title defences. So there was no time for myself.

“I’m very happy that I took that break. I feel the right balance between my personal life and business life and sports life. My body is refreshed, but I haven’t stopped training. That’s the thing: the last two years I’ve been learning new things and sharpening my tools. And I feel great. I feel happy. That’s the key to success.

“People forget about this: ‘Oh, you’re losing because you do all these other things’. I was always like this, a person full of passion, full of living. I’m living my best life.”

The sequel to an all-time classic is almost here 🍿



[ #UFC275 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/IEu8bU0BAa ] pic.twitter.com/BISJACl0zx — UFC (@ufc) June 8, 2022

It seems so. A 34, Jedrzejczyk, has negotiated an improved UFC contract, and returns to the promotion against the opponent she wanted. She targeted a return against Weili, the opportunity to make up for that incredible, split-decision loss in March 2020.

And so it will be, at a sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday morning UAE time.

“I just wanted to be back," Jedrzejczyk says. "This is what I need, this is who I am. I never stopped training and I’m just super happy. In October, I decided to be back and I took a while, but I extended the camp and am well prepared and here we go. Just a few more days, I can’t believe it’s that close.

“I remember when I said two more months, four more weeks, and we are just a few days from this venue. We always wait for the fight week to refresh our body and minds, get the right speed, bring the weight down, and finally dance in the octagon. Can’t wait.”

In contrast to Jedrzejczyk, Weili has competed since their original match-up. Having moved to a 21-win streak with that victory in 2020, she has though lost her past two bouts, both to Namajunas.

Jedrzejczyk sees a different Weili now, even if she acknowledges she carries still a considerable threat.

Zhang Weili of China at a press conference in Singapore on June 8, 2022, ahead of her strawweight bout against Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 275. Getty

“She’s one of the most dangerous strawweights in UFC history and it’ll be a tough fight,” Jedrzejczyk says. “But I feel like she is not the same after our first fight. I lost, but I feel like she was surprised how I showed up.

“Of course, she knew it was not going to be easy. But I feel like she’s not the same. But I really truly believe – I know – she’s in her best shape ever, same as me. So let’s forget about the past. Let’s look at what’s going to happen on Saturday.”

Forgetting hasn't been easy. Jedrzejczyk has watched back the 2020 fight, mostly on coach Mike Brown's instruction, checking what mistakes were made and will thus need to be corrected this weekend.

This time, it’s three rounds instead of five. Which, the always-dynamic Jedrzejczyk declares, could make for even more compelling viewing.

“I just have to be more violent, more aggressive, stick to the plan and be smart at the same time,” she says. “From the first seconds. I can’t leave it in the judges’ hands. From the first seconds, I have to be dominant, have to play my game.”

Play her game, be dominant, and another bid for the strawweight belt, against current champion Esparza, would be next. UFC president Dana White confirmed as much this week.

“One of us will get the title shot after this fight,” Jedrzejczyk says. “But it’s going to be me fighting Carla Esparza next ... at Madison Square Garden, maybe?”

Or, Jedrzejczyk is reminded, there’s a major event in Abu Dhabi – UFC 281 – in October. The timing would fit.

“Or Abu Dhabi, I would love to come,” she smiles. “I’ve heard good things about it. Looks beautiful.”