UFC 271: Israel Adesanya retains middleweight title with points win over Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya retained his middleweight championship on Sunday morning with a unanimous decision in his rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas.

The Nigerian-born athlete, who defeated his Australian rival in 2019 to capture the belt, was superior for the majority of an albeit close fight at the Toyota Center, taking the victory 48-47, 48-47, 49-46. The win marked Adesanya’s fourth successful title defence.

In the co-main event, Tai Tuivasa registered the biggest win of his career by knocking out home favourite Derrick Lewis in the second round. The Australian heavyweight, who has lived in Dubai for the past year, extended his win streak to five. Lewis is the No 3-ranked contender in the division, while Tuivasa entered the content at No 11. Lewis holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history, with 13.

