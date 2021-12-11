UFC 269: Tai Tuivasa on career turnaround in Abu Dhabi, training in Dubai and UAE MMA

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa competes this weekend at UFC 269 in Las Vegas, where he takes on Augusto Sakai at T-Mobile Arena. The hugely popular Australian is on a three-fight win streak, which kick-started at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi last October.

The win over Stefan Struve in Abu Dhabi at UFC 254 was really impressive. Since then, you have added another two wins to your current streak. Could you look back one day and see that night Abu Dhabi as a career highlight or a career turning point for you?

Definitely. I was on a bit of a bad run at that time, so it's definitely a time to remember, to get back in the winning column. Abu Dhabi was one of the best UFC experiences we've had, beautiful facilities, hotels… it was really fun.

Heavy hitters look to make a quick night in the office tomorrow 👀



🇧🇷 @AugustoSakai vs 🇦🇺 @BamBamTuivasa



[ #UFC269 | Tomorrow | Prelims LIVE on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1qgYFVrcqE — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021

You spent some time training in Dubai. How was that experience for you and what did you think of the standard of MMA in that city and the city itself?

Beautiful city, probably one of the best cities in the world, especially how they've dealt with Covid-19. They've really done well, considering I'm from Australia, so it's been a bit tough. The level of [mixed martial arts] there is up there, you know what I mean? I think the only downfall with me is that I'm a fatty and there's not as many big guys. But their level of [Brazilian Jiu Jitsu], the facilities there, there are bodies from all around the world, really awesome, beautiful place. Thank you for looking after me, the UAE.

Tai Tuivasa celebrates after defeating Greg Hardy by TKO in the first round in their heavyweight bout during UFC 264 in Las Vegas in July. AFP

Lightweight challenger Dan Hooker also trained at TK MMA while in Dubai, and described the city and wider UAE as having a massive MMA future. Would you agree?

Definitely, they’ve got a few gyms there now, like TK MMA which is up there with the best in the world, and once they get a few more people going out there and having a look, I think the UAE has got a massive future with MMA for sure.

As Covid-19 restrictions open up, hopefully travel back home will become a lot easier. But could you still see yourself spending extended periods of time in Dubai, in the Middle East, to train?

Definitely. I feel like I'm going to be seen around the UAE for many years to come, that's for sure.