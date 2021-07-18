UFC: Islam Makhachev submits Thiago Moises, calls out Rafael Dos Anjos

Islam Makhachev following his victory over Davi Ramos at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on September 7, 2019. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Jul 18, 2021

Islam Makhachev beat Thiago Moises on Saturday in Las Vegas, winning by submission in Round 4 of their main event at UFC Fight Night.

The lightweight bout was stopped after Makhachev put Moises in a rear naked choke.

It capped another dominant performance for the Russian on his first appearance in a UFC main event.

The Khabib Nurmagomedov-trained Makhachev had 148 total strikes to Moises' 18. It was the first submission loss of Brazilian Moises' career.

Makhachev, 29, called out former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos after the fight.

"Why all these guys run?" Makhachev said. "Nobody want to take this fight ... You can run, but you can't hide. I am here."

Makhachev improved to 20-1 while Moises fell to 15-5.

Miesha Tate won by TKO over Marion Reneau in the co-main event.

Former champ Tate was returning to the octagon after a four-year hiatus to batter Reneau with elbows before the fight was stopped at 1:53 of the third round.

Tate improved to 19-7 while Reneau officially retired from the sport afterward. She announced ahead of time this fight would be her last.

Other winners Saturday night included Mateusz Gamrot (submission), Rodolfo Vieira (submission) and Billy Quarantillo (TKO).

