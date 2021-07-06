UFC 264: Conor McGregor taunts 'pea-head' opponent Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor lands a punch on Dustin Poirier during their fight at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. (Jeff Bottari)

Conor McGregor looks to have upped the mind games ahead of his upcoming clash with Dustin Poirier by taunting his rival on social media on Tuesday.

The former two-division champion, who takes on the American in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Sunday, uploaded a voice note on Twitter calling Poirier “pea-head”.

In the post, McGregor could be heard saying: “Dustin? Pea-head? I'm coming for you pea-head. Silly hillbilly."

The pair, who last fought in Abu Dhabi in January, each have a win against the other, although McGregor's did come some time back, in 2014 when the two faced off at featherweight.

Sunday’s lightweight encounter, which tops the bill at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena, is viewed as a title eliminator, with the winner expected to be next in line for champion Charles Oliveira. Poirier (27-6) is the lightweight division’s No 1-ranked challenger, while McGregor (22-5) sits at No 5.

Poirier’s victory at Etihad Arena at UFC 257, which came via a second-round TKO, represented the first time McGregor had been knocked out in his professional mixed martial arts career. The Irishman, who in the build-up had been extremely cordial with the former interim champion, later promised on social media that it would be “no more Mr Nice Guy”.

That appears now to be ringing true, with both McGregor and Poirier exchanging barbs on Twitter last week. In an interview with ESPN, Poirier said his opponent “reeks of insecurity” after McGregor dared him to avoid shooting for takedowns when they meet on Sunday.

On Saturday, McGregor responded in an Instagram Live Q&A: “He talks some amount lately. He’s going to pay for that, that’s for sure. That’s not going to be nice.”

McGregor had earlier told those tuning in: “[I’m going to] give him a proper head kick. There will be a lot of weapons produced on the night, that’s for sure. He wants mixed martial arts? He’s going to get it.

“I’ve been busy putting in the work. Full focus, fully immersed in mixed martial arts. It’s been nothing but mixed martial arts, so I’m ready to put on a show.”

Captain Marvel Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn 4/5 stars

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

