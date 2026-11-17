The WTA season is officially over, and Mirra Andreeva had the last word, speeding off into the California desert sunset in the new custom purple Mercedes-Benz she won, along with the WTA Finals trophy and a handsome $3.37 million pay cheque.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the action in Indian Wells.

Andreeva proves to herself she belongs at the top

There are always statistics flying around the internet about players’ performances that make you wonder whether the players are aware of them.

As Andreeva was busy putting together her best season, claiming a maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, winning a pair of 500-level tournaments, making two 1000-level finals and rising to a career-high No 3 in the world, her record against top-10 opponents before Indian Wells read 1-5.

Was she thinking about that record ahead of her WTA Finals singles debut – a tournament made up exclusively of top-10 players – last week? She certainly was.

Did it stop her from beating four top-10 opponents – and an 11th-ranked alternate – en route to the title? It certainly didn't.

The 19-year-old cruised to the WTA Finals crown on her maiden appearance without dropping a set, claiming victories over second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula, together with two wins against sixth-ranked Elina Svitolina (in the group stage and the final) along the way.

It made her the first teenager since Maria Sharapova in 2004 to clinch the season-ending championship and the third player since the round-robin format’s reintroduction in 2003 to win the WTA Finals without dropping a set, after Serena Williams (2012) and Iga Swiatek (2023).

“I feel like this was very important for me to try to play great against top-10 players because I haven't had so many top-10 wins this year,” said Andreeva after the final.

“And it was important to prove myself that I also can play great against the top players as well. So that was important for me to kind of prove to myself that I can do it.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Andreeva has shown her mettle against the world’s best. Early last year, she beat the likes of Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Sabalenka in Dubai and Indian Wells to win both WTA 1000 tournaments back-to-back.

But tennis has a short-term memory, and it’s clear Andreeva needed a reminder that she truly belongs at the top.p.

She ends the year at a career-high No 2 in the world and has a shot at unseating Rybakina at the summit as early as January. Andreeva trails the Kazakh world No 1 by a mere 293 points in the rankings entering the offseason.

The biggest takeaway from her week in Indian Wells?

“In terms of experience, maybe knowing that if I set my mind to doing something, I can really do it,” she said.

“And knowing that if I keep believing in myself, if I just keep pushing and doing the right thing every time, it doesn't necessarily have to work, but if you just have the will to do it, then sooner or later it's gonna work. So maybe that's some experience that I'm gonna try to take with me from this week.”

Svitolina rises above the noise

Less than a month after publicly announcing she was ending her marriage to Gael Monfils, Svitolina returned to the WTA Finals stage for the first time since 2019 and made it all the way to the championship match.

Her banner week at Indian Wells saw the 32-year-old Ukrainian beat both Wimbledon finalists, Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova, and end a five-match, six-year losing streak to Sabalenka.

Svitolina, who returned to the top 10 in February for the first time since October 2021, and for the first time since becoming a mother, ends 2026 at No 6 in the world.

“I think I'm proud of the end of the season the most, because I think taking everything that I've been dealing with off court, on court, with trying to get here as well. Because even playing in Beijing and Wuhan, I was still not qualified [for the WTA Finals], and with lots of things in my head, and just with everything, all the heaviness on my back, was really difficult,” said Svitolina, who has been under intense scrutiny online since announcing her divorce.

“So I think the way that I handled myself and the way that I've still made the Finals, still a great run, that's what I'm the most proud of.

“Just great to have amazing people around me who are putting me back on track and listening to me and supporting me. And with all the support also back in Ukraine, it was just incredible. I'm very emotional. Actually, you can see I'm very emotional with this.”

What makes her result in the California desert even more impressive is the fact she competed there without her coach, Andrew Bettles, who couldn’t make the trip because his pregnant wife was due to give birth.

Instead, Svitolina brought in her friend and compatriot Sergiy Stakhovsky to help out.

This was her third consecutive trip to the final of the WTA Finals, having won the event in 2018 and placed runner-up in 2019.

Sabalenka ends season on a sour note

One win and two losses were enough to send Sabalenka packing from the group stage, extending the Belarusian’s search for a maiden WTA Finals title after six appearances.

Down from No 1 to No 3 in the world within the past two months, and posting a 1-4 win-loss record in Grand Slam finals since the start of 2025, Sabalenka could have used a strong finish to her 2026 campaign to quash any doubts that may have been swirling in her mind.

Instead, she lost the last six games of her final match of the year against Svitolina, directed an expletive at some Ukrainian fans in the stands, and left Indian Wells without giving a mandatory press conference.

Two months after Sabalenka was filmed swearing at a cameraman following her US Open final defeat to Rybakina, the 28-year-old appeared to use similar language towards a group of spectators during her match against Svitolina at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

Sabalenka posted an apology on her Instagram story, but her frustration during big matches has become a recurring theme, and the four-time major champion heads into the offseason titleless since March.

She has made some tweaks to her team over the past six months, hiring a new hitting partner and physio while parting ways with one of her coaches, Max Mirnyi.

She giggled when asked about possibly adding a new voice to help her alongside her long-time coach Anton Dubrov. “We’ll see.” She told reporters at Indian Wells.

The former world No 1 also revealed earlier in the week that she was back working with a psychologist, adding: “I feel like at this time I really needed someone to just help find myself again.”

One thing’s for certain: Sabalenka heads into the winter break with several questions that need answering if she plans to reclaim her place at the top of women’s tennis.