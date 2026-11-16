Positive mindset helps Mirra Andreeva overcome nerves to clinch WTA Finals

Mirra Andreeva said a stream of positive ​self-talk ​helped her overcome ​her nerves and stay composed ⁠in the biggest moments as the teenager beat ⁠Elina Svitolina to win the WTA ​Finals title on Sunday.

"I was just basically trying to use a lot ⁠of positive words to try to encourage myself," the Russian told reporters after beating Ukraine's Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 to complete an unbeaten run on her tournament debut.

"When I'm in that kind of mindset, it's just so much ​easier ⁠to play."

Andreeva said she responded to errors in practice by telling herself she would make the next shot, then congratulating herself when she did. The routine made her warm-up feel smoother and gave her a way to manage the pressure of a final against a player who had improved markedly as the tournament progressed.

"I felt like it was easier to deal with nerves," she said. "Why not keep the same mindset for the match?"

The 19-year-old said the approach prevented her from dwelling on missed opportunities or mistakes during a contest marked by long, physical rallies.

"That's also why maybe I didn't get as nervous in the important moments," she said.

Andreeva and coach Conchita ​Martinez expected veteran player Svitolina to deliver a sharper performance than she had in their earlier one-sided meeting.

The plan was to keep playing aggressively while denying her opponent a foothold in the match, and it worked as Andreeva held her nerve to reach the finish line under sunny skies in the California desert.

With her tour-leading 55th match win of the year, the French Open champion became the youngest winner of the event since Maria Sharapova in 2004, earned her fourth title of the year overall and climbed ​to world No 2.

Andreeva threw ​her racket into the air and jumped for joy when Svitolina put an overhead into the net on match point before hugging coach Martinez and her team.

"I'm super thankful to my team for helping me work hard every day and pushing me to my limits," she said during the trophy ceremony. "Thanks for fighting with me."

The French Open champion won all five of her matches at the event, which brings together the top ⁠eight players of the season.

She takes home the maximum prize money of $3.37 million and the Billie Jean King Trophy. King watched ​the final ⁠from the stands on a sunny day in ‌the California desert.

She also won a custom Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 painted in the WTA's signature purple, though she does not yet have a driver's licence.

"This is an amazing motivation for me to get my driver's licence as fast as I can," she said during the trophy ceremony.

"But I still want to just try to give it a little spin, maybe a couple of metres. I'm sure I'm going to be able to do that or at least honk a little bit.

"If not, then look, I have five people on my team. I'm gonna be a passenger princess forever, so that's also an option for me."

Andreeva was the favourite against Svitolina, the 2018 champion, and had beaten her 6-4, 6-0 on Monday in the round-robin stage.

The first set was tight, with long rallies as both players tried to control points by pushing each other from side to side and drawing them in off the baseline.

Andreeva served for the set at 5-4 but struggled, hitting two double faults and a backhand that went long to let Svitolina back into it.

She stayed composed, though, breaking Svitolina in the next ​game and then showing great poise to serve out the 55-minute set.

The intensity stayed high in the second set, including a 10-minute seventh game, the longest of the tournament, which featured six deuces. Svitolina won the game when Andreeva sent a backhand wide to cut her opponent's lead to 4-3.

But frustration began to mount for Svitolina during the subsequent changeover, as she gestured to her team and Andreeva rolled on from there, easily holding serve and then breaking Svitolina for a sixth time to seal the win.