Alex Eala reaches semi-finals in quest for Asian Games gold

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala continued her quest for an Asian Games gold medal as she stormed into the semi-finals at Aichi-Nagoya.

Eala defeated Joanna Garland of Chinese Taipei 7-5, 6-0 in their quarter-finals at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center to be assured of at least a bronze medal.

“I ended the match better than I started, which is always a good thing,” said Eala, who is ranked No 18 in the WTA rankings.

“Representing my country and playing these types of games, SEA Games, Asian Games and hopefully the Olympics, they're very close to my heart and a big part of my dream.

“These events are really fun, very competitive and a great experience for me.”

The match started with an tight battle as the two players went back and forth all the way to 5-5, but Eala would edge ahead courtesy of a crucial break in the 11th game, going on to take the set.

“Losing is always a possibility, that's what makes tennis so difficult, that's what makes tennis so exciting,” added Eala.

“You never know what's going to happen and you can't let your guard down.”

The Filipina was unstoppable in the second set, though, as she blew away her opponent – ranked No 168 in the world – not allowing Garland a foothold in the match.

Eala finished with 77 points, 23 more than Garland, and converted seven of her 15 break-point chances.

Eala – who was a double bronze medallist at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou – had kicked off her Asian Games campaign in comprehensive fashion.

Rain forced the match to be played indoors as the ⁠21-year-old defeated Thailand's Patcharin Cheapchandej 6-1, 6-0 to ease into the quarter-finals.

Eala will have her sights firmly set on gold. The 21 year old, ranked 18th in the world, risked a big fine from the WTA as she decided to represent her country at the Asian Games and not play at the China Open which is running concurrently.

She next faces fourth seed Wang Xiyu of China, who defeated local player Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.