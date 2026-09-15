Alex Eala risks $10,000 WTA fine to play Asian Games as Indonesia’s Janice Tjen opts out

Alex Eala is facing a hefty fine after it was confirmed she will represent the Philippines at this month's Asian Games in Japan.

Eala, 21, is ranked No 18 in the world and will be a heavy favourite to win gold in tennis at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

However, she may face a significant fine if the WTA fails to grant her an exemption from the China Open, which runs at the same time as the Games.

The tournament in Beijing is a 1,000-level Masters event and is mandatory for players of Eala's world ranking.

The Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) has applied for a waiver, but it remains to be seen if it will be accepted, while the fine for skipping the tournament could cost Eala $10,000 as well as being hit with a zero-pointer which will affect her world ranking.

Despite the sanctions, Eala is committed to representing her country.

“Alex will definitely play at the Asian Games regardless of the WTA decision,” said Philta executive director Tonette Mendoza.

Eala's friend and fellow South Asian tennis star, Janice Tjen, had hoped to represent Indonesia at the Games but revealed on social media that she has decided to honour her WTA commitments.

“After a lot of consideration, I've had to make the difficult decision that I won't be able to compete at the Asian Games this year, which take place at the same time as the mandatory WTA 1000 event in Beijing,” Tjen wrote on Instagram.

“This was not an easy decision for me,” she added. “I always enjoy representing Indonesia and playing for the national team whenever I can. I'm incredibly proud of the opportunities I've had to represent Indonesia, including winning medals at the Asian Games and SEA Games, and helping Indonesia gain promotion in the Billie Jean King Cup this year.”

Eala, who won her first WTA 500 tournament at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington earlier this year, is also set to face Tjen in a special homecoming match in the Philippines in December.

The exhibition match on December 8 in Bulacan is expected to be a 55,000 sell out.