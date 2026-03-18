Aryna Sabalenka: Criticism of Dubai withdrawal was 'ridiculous'

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has hit back at the “ridiculous” criticism aimed at her following her withdrawal from last month's Dubai Tennis Championships.

Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek disappointed organisers by pulling out of the tournament late on the Friday evening after the qualifying rounds had already started.

Sabalenka had posted a video of herself practicing on the courts at Atlantis the Royal hotel on Palm Jumeirah two days before she decided to withdraw from the Dubai tournament citing a right hip injury.

Swiatek cited a change of schedule as her official reason to skip the Dubai event.

That led to tournament director Salah Tahlak telling The National he felt the WTA Tour could be tougher on late withdrawals and even explore the possibility of deducting ranking points.

But, speaking ahead of her opening match at the Miami Open, Sabalenka said: “I don't think [Tahlak] showed himself in the best way possible.

“It's actually so sad to see that the tournament directors and the tournaments not protecting us as players. They just care about their [sales], about their tournament and that's it. I'm not sure if I ever want to go there after his comment. For me it's too much.”

Sabalenka, who won the Indian Wells title on Sunday in her first tournament since losing the final of the Australian Open in January, added: “Going into this season, we decided … to prioritise my health and make sure we have these little gaps in the schedule where I can reset, recharge, work and be better prepared for bigger tournaments.

Aryna Sabalenka with the trophy after Indian Wells. Getty Images Info

“I feel like the scheduling is going crazy and that's why you see so many players injured, always taped and not delivering the best quality matches because it's almost impossible.”

Sabalenka received support from American two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff, who said: “Iga and Aryna have played that tournament so many times and it wasn't anything personal to it.

“It's tough. We're trying our best to play the calendar. I completely understand why she would feel like that because the comments were unnecessary.”

WTA seeking to address calendar issues

The spate of withdrawals in Dubai eventually reached double figures and coincided with the WTA announcing a new Tour Architecture Council aimed at addressing issues with the calendar, player commitments, and other core elements of the tour framework.

Dubai is a WTA 1000 mandatory tournament and players who withdraw face several consequences, including monetary fines that increase with each offence, and incur a zero-pointer in their ranking.

Players have been complaining about the tour schedule and the increase in number of mandatory tournaments, with Swiatek, a six-time major champion, among the most vocal critics.

In a letter released by the tour, WTA chair Valerie Camillo said she has been listening closely to the players in her first 90 days on the job and “there has been a clear sentiment across the Tour that the current calendar does not feel sustainable for players given the physical, professional, and personal pressures of competing at the highest level.

“It's important we take a fresh, collaborative look at how to best preserve the high-quality competition that builds value for tournaments and provides an unparalleled experience for fans,” she added.

Camillo said that the group’s initial mandate is to develop actionable recommendations for consideration by the WTA board that can be implemented as soon as the 2027 season.

The council will focus first on areas where the WTA has direct authority to drive change, while also identifying longer-term opportunities that will require broader co-ordination across the sport.

World No 5 Jessica Pegula will chair the new council. “As chair, Jessica brings an active top-player perspective to the council's work,” said Camillo.

“She will help guide discussions so they reflect the full range of different player experiences on Tour, while working alongside tournament representatives and WTA leadership as the group works to turn these perspectives into action.”