Jack Draper 'incredibly proud' as he beats hero Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells

Jack Draper overcame Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career to keep the defence of his Indian Wells title on track.
The 24-year-old Briton came through a gripping match lasting more than two-and-a-half hours in a deciding tiebreak to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.
Djokovic took a hard-fought opening set 6-4 but Draper responded by taking a second break point in the opening game of the second.
The Serb broke back and Draper appeared in trouble in the eighth game when he was pegged back from 40-0 to deuce before eventually holding.
A powerful forehand winner down the line in the next earned Draper three break points at 0-40 and he broke with the first when Djokovic netted. Djokovic refused to roll over and saved two set points before an ace finally drew the left-hander level.
Djokovic began to look exhausted in the decider as a number of gruelling points took their toll, and having held serve in a riveting opening game that featured a 26-shot rally, he found himself 0-30 down in his next service game before Draper took another lengthy exchange to earn two break points.
The 24-time major winner regularly leaned on his racket between points as Draper broke but the Briton was unable to see the contest out as, serving for match, he hit a wild backhand wide, double faulted and prodded a tame drop shot into net, with a magnificent Djokovic drop shot seeing him take the second break point.
Djokovic sent a backhand long to hand Draper a first match point in the tiebreak and netted a backhand to hand the Briton one of the most significant wins of his career.
“Just an incredible feeling," Draper said in his on-court interview. “I’m out here against Novak, to me the greatest tennis player there is, and someone I’ve been admiring and watching since I was a little kid.
“So to do that, I was just incredibly proud of myself. It gives me so much confidence. I still don’t feel like I’m playing anywhere near the way I want to play.
“I came out here tonight and I won that match through determination and trying to problem solve and do my best and have a great attitude.”
Draper will next face Russian 11th seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-4 in a commanding performance, needing just one hour and 27 minutes to dismantle the American and maintain his strong form after winning last month's Dubai Tennis Championships.
Elsewhere, world number one Carlos Alcaraz continued his dominant run, beating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6. Alcaraz relied on a near-flawless service game to seize control of the match, racing through the opening set in just 37 minutes after breaking Ruud's serve three times.
Thirteenth-seeded Ruud raised his level in the second set and forced a tiebreak, hoping to push the match to a decider, but Alcaraz kept his foot on the gas to seal his 15th consecutive victory of the season to reach the quarter-finals for a fifth straight year.
"The conditions were difficult to be honest. Today the ball was tough to control but we both played great," two-time champion Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.
"My first set was incredible I'm really happy of playing that kind of level, really happy to get through and hopefully I'll play this level on the next round."
Alcaraz will next face 2021 champion Cameron Norrie, who beat Australia's Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-2.
Swiatek and Pegula make progress
World number two Iga Swiatek delivered a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory over Czech 13th seed Karolina Muchova, reeling off 10 consecutive games to secure her fifth win over the Czech, whom she also beat at the same stage of the tournament last year.
"I felt I was playing better and better, just great," Swiatek said. "I love playing here ... It's a great place to play tennis, hopefully I can keep doing that until the end."
Swiatek, chasing a third Indian Wells title, will face ninth seed Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals after the Ukrainian advanced when Katerina Siniakova retired injured.
American fifth seed Jessica Pegula overcame Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6 to secure her first victory in five meetings between the pair.
Pegula, coming off a dramatic comeback win over Jelena Ostapenko, took control as she clinched the opening set - her first ever against the Swiss - before edging a tightly contested tiebreak to close out the match.
Third seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals after Sonay Kartal retired while trailing 6-4, 4-3. Rybakina next faces Pegula, a rematch of their Australian Open semi-final.