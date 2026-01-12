Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka focuses on improvement rather than title

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka heads into the Australian Open with the familiar tag of favourite ⁠but unlike in the past two years, ​the powerful Belarusian will not be defending a title this time.

The two-time Australian champion's 20-match winning streak at the season's opening major ended 12 months ago when American outsider Madison Keys beat her in the final, denying Sabalenka the chance to become the first woman to with three successive titles since Martina Hingis in 1999.

Sabalenka fell short in the French Open final and was ousted in the semi-finals at Wimbledon, but was not to be denied a fourth Grand Slam by winning the final major of the year at September's US Open.

Success at Flushing Meadows has the 27-year-old primed for another title tilt on the blue hardcourts Down Under.

"Honestly, ⁠there's no difference," Sabalenka said of her mindset heading into Melbourne Park no longer in possession of the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

"Every time, it doesn't matter what tournament it is... if I'm the defending champion or if I lost in the first round last year, the goal is always the same – to bring my best tennis and improve my game.

"That's how I take it. I'm always just focusing on myself, on developing my game, and making sure I'm 100 per cent there. That's my goal and focus every time."

Sabalenka kicked off her season by retaining her title at the Brisbane International without giving up a set.

Her serve infamously hampered her in Australia four years ago but her refined delivery has become a crucial weapon, while her variations with drop shots and sharper tactical nous have turned her into ⁠a formidable force.

She won a tour-leading four trophies last season and ​made nine finals, underlining her ‍consistency at the highest level, with a shock loss to Elena Rybakina in last year's WTA Finals title clash ⁠bringing her campaign ‌to an abrupt end.

That setback has only sharpened her resolve and she now returns to Melbourne ⁠looking to reach her fourth consecutive Australian Open final.

The 27-year-old will also bid ⁠to reach a seventh straight hardcourt Grand Slam final to match Hingis and Steffi Graf in the professional era that began in 1968.

"I'm always super motivated when I come to Australia," said Sabalenka. "I love playing here and I want to stay here as long as possible. Of course remembering last year's [Australian Open] final, I want to do a little bit better than I did."

Swiatek not setting herself targets

While Sabalenka knows what it takes to taste success at Melbourne Park, one of her main rivals is looking to plug the only gap on her Grand Slam resume.

World No 2 Iga Swiatek has won majors on the ‌hard courts of Flushing Meadows, the Paris clay and the grass of Wimbledon but has never managed to reach ​the final at the year's opening Grand Slam, going out twice in the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old Pole is keen to avoid setting herself targets ​for the new season and says her main goal is to ​improve her game.

"For now I'm not setting results goals," she told Polish sports news website Sportowy24 last month.

"I am focusing on developing technically and in terms of my tennis ‌game itself."

Swiatek is renowned for her grit and intensity on tour but was forced ‍to revaluate her approach after failing ‍to secure a semi-final spot at the season-ending WTA Finals for a second straight year in November.

She has ⁠spoken about the physical and mental toll the punishing tour schedule takes on players and said in Beijing in September that the season was too long and too intense.

Just before Christmas, she told Sportowy24 that she felt refreshed after spending more time at home than usual.

She has also worked with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, often crediting with helping shape her preparation and routines and publicly defending their work together amid questions about the partnership.

"I hope the preparation period will mean that in the new season I will play well, solidly, and that I will learn something new," said Swiatek, who suffered a heartbreaking semi-final loss to eventual champion Keys last year in Australia.

There was heartbreak for Egypt's Mayar Sherif on Monday as she lost out in the qualifiers for the Australian Open to Guiomar Maristany.

Sherif, who in 2021 became the first Egyptian woman to win a match at a Grand Slam at that year's Australian Open, succumbed 4-6, 3-6 to her Spanish opponent.