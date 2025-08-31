US Open: Naomi Osaka sets up blockbuster last-16 clash with Coco Gauff

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka powered into the US Open fourth round on Saturday night with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win over 15th seed Daria Kasatkina to continue her best run at a major since 2021.

Osaka lit up Louis Armstrong Stadium in broad daylight, turning her third-round clash into a showcase of power and composure.

The Japanese player dominated early, absorbed a brief second-set wobble, and closed out the win to set up a blockbuster fourth-round showdown with American third seed Coco Gauff.

“Honestly, I was trying to tell myself to stay calm. I was so shaky today but I'm glad that it was an entertaining match,” Osaka said.

“Whenever I come here it feels like home and you guys are very involved and I feel grateful, thank you.

“Can someone come to the match and cheer for me?,” the 27-year-old added. “I mean it's kind of tough playing an American here but I hope you guys have adopted me. I kind of see [Gauff] as a little sister so it's cool to be playing her here.”

From the first point, Osaka looked sharp, putting pressure on Kasatkina with an early break gifted to her by a double fault before racing into a 3-0 lead.

Kasatkina's delivery deserted her in the first set with eight double faults and only 25 per cent of first serves landing as Osaka coolly dished out a bagel in 22 minutes.

Kasatkina, however, forced a decider after a scrappy second set riddled with breaks. Errors crept in on both sides, Osaka's frustration surfaced, and Kasatkina steadied enough to seize the lead.

Seven service breaks kept the set on edge before the Russian-born player finally held her nerve to level the match.

Osaka, however, regained her composure in the third. She saved a break point with two blistering winners and surged into a 3-1 lead before closing out the match to stay on course for a third US Open title.

Sinner given a scare

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner came through a testing encounter with Canadian 27th seed Denis Shapovalov to book his place in the last 16.

World number one Sinner rallied from a set down to beat Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 and keep alive his bid to become the first man to retain the title in New York since Roger Federer in 2008.

“A very, very tough match today. I've known Denis for quite a long time. I knew that I had to play at a very high level,” said Sinner, who lost his previous meeting with Shapovalov at the 2021 Australian Open.

Sinner will next face Alexander Bublik, the 23rd seed from Kazakhstan, who overcame 14th seed Tommy Paul in their third round match.

“Week two is completely different. It's always a great sight that I'm still here. It's getting tougher and tougher, also physically and mentally,” said Sinner.

The Italian made serene progress through the first two rounds but dropped his first set of the tournament against a resurgent Shapovalov, a former top-10 player whose career was stalled by injury.

A US Open quarter-finalist in 2020, Shapovalov signalled his intent with a break in the fourth game and raced 5-2 ahead in the first set.

Sinner broke to get back on serve but Shapovalov produced a gutsy hold, saving a break point for 6-5 before taking the next game and the set.

Top seed Sinner punished a slack service game from Shapovalov at 3-3 in the second set as he dragged himself back into the match at a set apiece.

Shapovalov responded by breaking early in the third set and surging into a 3-0 lead, but he couldn't sustain his level and a defiant Sinner hit back by winning nine games on the spin.

The Canadian offered some belated resistance but by then it was too late as Sinner sealed his 24th successive Grand Slam match win on hard courts.

Sinner has reached the final of all three Grand Slams this season, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon either side of a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open.

Federer is the last man to successfully defend the US Open, winning the title each year from 2004-08.

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Letswork%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOmar%20Almheiri%2C%20Hamza%20Khan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20co-working%20spaces%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.1%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20with%20investors%20including%20500%20Global%2C%20The%20Space%2C%20DTEC%20Ventures%20and%20other%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2020%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

RESULTS Cagliari 5-2 Fiorentina

Udinese 0-0 SPAL

Sampdoria 0-0 Atalanta

Lazio 4-2 Lecce

Parma 2-0 Roma

Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

Don't get fined The UAE FTA requires following to be kept: Records of all supplies and imports of goods and services

All tax invoices and tax credit notes

Alternative documents related to receiving goods or services

All tax invoices and tax credit notes

Alternative documents issued

Records of goods and services that have been disposed of or used for matters not related to business

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin (11.30pm) Saturday Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund, Cologne v Wolfsburg, Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (9.30pm) Sunday Werder Bremen v Stuttgart (6.30pm), Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen (9pm) Monday Hoffenheim v Augsburg (11.30pm)

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now