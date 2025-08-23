US Open talking points: 'Sincaraz' rivalry on course, Djokovic chases 25 and farewells after Flushing Meadows

The final Grand Slam of the season is upon us as players have descended on New York for one last shot at major glory this campaign.

The US Open draws were released on Thursday. Here are some of the main talking points before the main draw action kicks off on Sunday (yes, the Open gets a Sunday start for the first time).

Possible early tests for Sinner and Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have combined to win the last seven Grand Slam titles and have squared off in the final of the last two majors.

Another ‘Sincaraz’ showdown in Flushing Meadows almost feels like a foregone conclusion.

Their sole previous US Open clash was a five-hour, 15-minute epic in the 2022 quarter-finals, which Alcaraz won – en route to lifting the trophy – at nearly 3am in front of a ballistic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The world’s top two faced each other for the fourth time in as many months in the Cincinnati final last Monday, but that match ended prematurely when Sinner retired due to illness while down 5-0 in the opening set.

Sinner’s US Open title defence will begin against Czech world No 87 Vit Kopriva.

A stern test could follow in round two in the form of 2024 Canada Masters champion Alexei Popyrin, whose attempt at a title defence in Toronto earlier this month saw him dispatch Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune before falling to Alexander Zverev in a close quarter-final.

The first seed Sinner could face No 27 Denis Shapovalov in the third round, with last year’s semi-finalist Jack Draper, the No 5 seed, looming ahead as a potential quarter-final opponent for the Italian.

Third-seeded Zverev or eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur could await Sinner in the final four.

Carlos Alcaraz faces Reilly Opelka in the opening round of the US Open. AFP

Meanwhile, second-seeded Alcaraz was handed a tricky opener against big-serving American Reilly Opelka.

The Spaniard could get 2021 US Open champion Medvedev in the fourth round and 2023 semi-finalist Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic’s path towards No 25 littered with landmines

The last player not named Sinner or Alcaraz to win a Slam is Novak Djokovic, who is seeded No 7 in New York and has landed in Alcaraz’s half of the draw.

Djokovic, who has reached the semi-finals at three majors so far this season, has not played any matches between Roland Garros and Wimbledon, nor has he competed between Wimbledon and the US Open (barring a brief appearance in mixed doubles on Tuesday).

Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the 2025 US Open. AFP

The Serb’s quest for an all-time record-extending 25th Grand Slam will begin against talented American Next Gen player Learner Tien.

More tough Americans possibly lie ahead: No 28 Alex Michelsen in round three, No 17 Frances Tiafoe in round four, and last year’s finalist, No 4 seed Taylor Fritz.

Mixed draw fortunes for Sabalenka and Swiatek

Slamless so far this season, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will begin her title defence against Rebeka Masarova.

The Belarusian has multiple tricky opponents in her path this upcoming fortnight, including Washington DC champion and former US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez (possible third round), Montreal semi-finalist Clara Tauson (possible fourth round), Cincinnati finalist Jasmina Paolini and ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina (possible quarter-finals).

Should Sabalenka make it through her quarter-final, a rematch of last year’s championship match against fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula could transpire in the semi-finals.

In-form floaters like Montreal champion Victoria Mboko, Veronika Kudermetova, Emma Raducanu, and McCartney Kessler are all in Sabalenka’s half of the draw.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is yet to win a Grand Slam in 2025. AFP

Anchoring the draw as the No 2 seed, Iga Swiatek was handed a far less daunting path compared to Sabalenka.

The Wimbledon and Cincinnati champion is brimming with confidence, thanks to her summer exploits, and was even locked in during mixed doubles at the US Open this week, before she lost a close final alongside Casper Ruud to defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

Swiatek opens against Colombia’s Emiliana Arango and could get 2019 semi-finalist Elina Svitolina or Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova in the quarters. Australian Open champion Madison Keys, third-seeded Coco Gauff, or four-time major winner Naomi Osaka are all possible opponents for Swiatek in the semis.

Farewells

Just six months into her return from maternity leave, Petra Kvitova is ready to hang up her racquet once and for all.

The Czech two-time Wimbledon champion is set to retire from professional tennis after this US Open, where she’s been drawn to face France’s Diane Parry in the opening round.

Kvitova, who gave birth to her first child Petr in July 2024, has won just one of the eight matches she has played since coming back to the tour last February.

A former world No 2 famous for her devastating left forehand, Kvitova told The Guardian she has no regrets over her decision to walk away from the sport.

“You still remember how you played before, how everything was smooth and I was hitting winners and suddenly it’s not there,” said the 35-year-old Kvitova.

“I’m totally ready [to retire]. I’m not regretting anything. I still love tennis but everything else, waiting for the practices, waiting for the car, waiting for a match, it’s just tiring. And having a son, it’s a totally different life. I just want to spend more time with him as well.”

Former world No 4 Caroline Garcia is also set to retire after involvement at the US Open, where she was a semi-finalist in 2022.

Garcia, who was given a wildcard for her tennis swansong, will take on Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round in New York.

Popcorn first rounds

Men’s draw

Alexander Bublik (x 23) v Marin Cilic

Lorenzo Musetti (x 10) v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Novak Djokovic (x 7) v Learner Tien

Daniil Medvedev (x 13) v Benjamin Bonzi

Reilly Opelka v Carlos Alcaraz (x 2)

Women’s draw

Alex Eala v Clara Tauson (x 14)

Barbora Krejcikova v Victoria Mboko (x 22)

Ajla Tomljanovic v Coco Gauff (x 3)

Venus Williams v Karolina Muchova (x 11)

