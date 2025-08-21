US Open: Doubles specialists Errani and Vavassori prove too smart for Swiatek and Ruud's star power

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori once again proved the value of doubles specialists after retaining their US Open mixed doubles crown on Wednesday with victory over Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

The Italian pair, who have forged one of the most consistent partnerships on the circuit, overcame the higher-profile singles duo 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium to secure the $1 million top prize in the revamped event that opened proceedings at the final Grand Slam of the year.

Errani and Vavassori, who also combined to lift the French Open mixed doubles title this year, showed their cohesion and tactical nous throughout the two-day, 16-team competition. The chemistry they have built over two years of playing together was evident in the crucial stages, particularly in the match tiebreak, where they raced into a 4-0 lead and never allowed their opponents a way back.

“It feels amazing to win again here, especially against such great players,” said Vavassori. “We came here with a mission to prove that doubles is a great product, and I think tonight showed that.”

While the names of Swiatek, Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic drew huge crowds to the new-look competition, it was the proven pedigree of the Italians that ultimately shone through.

Errani, a former world No 5 in singles but long respected as a doubles specialist, was quick to highlight the importance of giving doubles players their share of the spotlight. “I think this one is also for all the doubles players that couldn’t play this tournament,” she said during the trophy presentation. “I hope we showed that we bring a lot to the sport as well.”

The final under the Ashe lights offered a perfect showcase. Errani and Vavassori surged to a 4-1 lead in the opening set before closing it out despite a brief rally from their opponents. Swiatek and Ruud responded in the second, overturning a 4-5 deficit with three straight games to force the deciding tiebreak. But when it mattered most, the Italians held their nerve.

Swiatek, fresh off her title run in Cincinnati earlier this week, admitted the singles stars were second best tactically. “Congratulations,” she told her opponents. “You proved that mixed doubles players are smarter tactically than singles players. But we pushed until the end and tried to make it competitive.”

The condensed format – short sets, no-advantage scoring and match tiebreaks up to the final – kept matches tight and the schedule brisk. Yet the grand stage for the final provided the gravitas organisers had hoped for.

For Errani, it was another reminder of why New York holds a special place. “It’s the court where I feel goosebumps every time,” she said.

Vavassori echoed that sentiment, describing the atmosphere as “amazing” and thanking the fans for embracing doubles. “I have to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for the atmosphere,” he added. “It was really something special.”

With their victory, Errani and Vavassori not only banked the richest prize in mixed doubles but also reinforced the idea that the discipline deserves more recognition alongside singles at the sport’s biggest stages.

