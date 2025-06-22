Carlos Alcaraz maintains win-streak by beating Jiri Lehecka in Queen's Club final

Relentless Carlos Alcaraz extended his impressive winning-streak to 18 matches after defeating Jiri Lehecka in the Queen's Club final on Sunday.
Top seed Alcaraz followed up on securing the Italian Masters and French Open titles last month by defeating the unseeded Czech on Andy Murray Arena.
After two closely-fought sets, the Spaniard powered through the decider to win 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 to claim the Queen's Club crown for a second time.
It means Alcaraz will head to Wimbledon, which starts in eight days time, in superb form when he will be aiming for third title on the trot at the London major and the sixth career Grand Slam at the age of just 22.
His last Slam was achieved in sensational fashion when he fought back from two sets down and saved three match points before defeating world No 1 Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros.
After his semi-final win over Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday, Alcaraz fired an ominous message to his Wimbledon rivals, warning that his “grass-court mode” had been activated.
And on the evidence of his relentless display against Lehecka, he is in no mood to surrender his All England Club crown, the last of which saw him thrash Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final.
“It's really special this trophy and this tournament,” said Alcaraz. “I'm happy to lift this trophy once again.
“Jiri, you had an incredible week and it's a nightmare to play against you. Great week, great job and keep it up for Wimbledon.
“It has been an incredible week. I came without expectations and just wanted to play good tennis and to get used to the grass.
“It's really special playing here every year and I can't wait to come back next year.”
Alcaraz has not lost since the Barcelona final against Holger Rune on April 20 and is enjoying the longest winning streak of his career.
He blasted 33 winners and 18 aces to subdue the gritty Czech world No 30 in two hours and 10 minutes in west London.
“It's tough for me to find some words now but I'm happy I had a chance to fight for the title today,” said Lehecka, 23, who has two ATP titles to his name.
“Congratulations to Carlos and your team for doing a great job as always. Unfortunately it just wasn't enough from me today.
“Thanks for cheering for me the whole week and this [runner's-up prize] looks good too.”
Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 on Sunday to win the Halle Open in Germany for the second time.
The Kazakhstani player, who also won the grass-court tournament in 2023, is just the third player to claim the title more than once after three-time winner Yevgeny Kafelnikov and 10-time champion Roger Federer.
Bublik, who defeated Sinner in the second round, overcame third seed Medvedev for the first time in seven attempts.
“Daniil, I’ve been cursed to play you forever and never won a set in my life, but today I’m happy to get through, and I wish you – you’re a great champion – I wish you a lot of success,” Bublik told his opponent afterward. “I mean, to win, to beat you here, it’s a privilege for me.”
Medvedev, who saw off home favourite Alexander Zverev in the last-four, was playing his first final since losing to Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in March 2024.
“A better week, maybe, than we expected but not the best feeling in the end,” Medvedev said. “We try to do better next time.”
