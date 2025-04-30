Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas has not made it past the quarter-finals in any of the last five tournaments, including the Madrid Open. Reuters
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas has not made it past the quarter-finals in any of the last five tournaments, including the Madrid Open. Reuters

Sport

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas has 'no confidence in my forehand' after Madrid defeat

Greek has been struggling since winning in Dubai earlier in the year

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

April 30, 2025