Aryna Sabalenka powers past Zheng Qinwen to reach US Open semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka powered past China's Zheng Qinwen in straight sets on Wednesday in New York to reach the US Open semi-finals.

The Belarusian, who will take over from Iga Swiatek as world No 1 next week, defeated the Chinese 23rd seed 6-1, 6-4 in 73 minutes to stay on course for her second Grand Slam title of the year.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka will take on either the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova or Madison Keys of the US in the last four.

The other semi-final will be contested by another home hope in Coco Gauff, who made short work of Jelena Ostapenko in their quarter-final on Tuesday, and Karolina Muchova, also of the Czech Republic.

“I'm super happy with the win against her … super happy with the performance,” said Sabalenka, who lost in the semi-finals in her previous two US Open appearances – against Leylah Fernandez and Swiatek in 2019 and 2022, respectively. “I have myself another opportunity to do better in the semis. I'm going to do everything I can to stay until the end.”

Sabalenka is the player to beat at Flushing Meadows and has yet to drop a set on her way the semi-finals and served brilliantly against her 20-year-old opponent – winning 37 of 46 points and not facing a single break point.

The second seed now has a record of 22 wins and just two defeats at this year's Grand Slams and becomes the first woman to reach all four major semi-finals in a single year since Serena Williams in 2016.

Her opponent struggled to cope from the start under the blazing sunshine on Arthur Ashe Stadium as Sabalenka won 22 of the first 27 points to take a 5-0 lead. Some 24 minutes in, Zheng got on the board but three minutes later, Sabalenka served out the set.

Zheng improved her level in the second set, forcing Sabalenka to run back and forth along the baseline as she showed finesse to triumph in a 21-shot rally in the fifth game.

4 - Aryna Sabalenka is the first player to make the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams in a season since Serena Williams in 2016. Distinguished. #USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/UM3yEuN7PW — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 6, 2023

But she helped Sabalenka to the break with a double fault and two unforced errors in the seventh game and never recovered, sending a backhand into the net on match point.

Sabalenka was assured of replacing Swiatek at the top of the women's rankings after the Pole crashed out against Ostapenko in the fourth round on Sunday.

However, the 25-year-old insists she is not thinking about her new-found status as the world's top player just yet.

“Of course I'm happy … it's incredible for me and my family. But I have some things still to do in New York this year and I'll think about becoming No 1 after the US Open.”