Carlos Alcaraz made to battle as he beats Taro Daniel to reach French Open third round

World No 1 and top seed defeats Japanese player, ranked 112, in four sets at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz beat Japan's Taro Daniel in four sets in their second-round match at the French Open. Getty
The National author image
The National
Paris, May 31, 2023 (AFP)
May 31, 2023
Powered by automated translation

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz came through a tough battle on Wednesday to beat Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round of the French Open.

The 20-year-old Spaniard and top seed eased through the first set with two breaks but Daniel, ranked 112 in the world, took the second after racing into a 3-0 lead.

READ MORE
France's Caroline Garcia reacts as she plays against Russia's Anna Blinkova during their women's singles match on day four of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Heartbreak for home hope Caroline Garcia who falls to shock defeat at French Open

Normal service was resumed as Alcaraz breezed through the next to sets to set up a meeting with Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov, who beat Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in four sets.

Alcaraz aiming to clinch his second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros after he won the US Open last year.

"I'm very happy with my level. The wind meant conditions were really difficult so I had to adjust as much as possible, I was very focused on each shot," said Alcaraz.

"Taro was playing great. He is a really tough player and this year he has won matches against great players," said Alcaraz who is top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time.

The win against gave Alcaraz his 22nd victory in 24 matches on clay this year, a run that has brought him titles on the surface in Buenos Aires, Madrid and Barcelona.

On Wednesday, he fired 46 winners past New York-born Daniel.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the third round for the third year in a row with a comfortable win over home hope Lucas Pouille.

Ranked 675 in the world after injury and personal problems, Pouille was bidding to make the last 32 at a slam for the first time since Wimbledon in 2019, but Norrie was too strong in a 6-1 6-3 6-3 victory.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also made it through to the third round. The fifth seed beat Spain's Roberto Carballes in straight sets 6-3, 7-6, 6-2.

Updated: May 31, 2023, 6:08 PM
Carlos AlcarazFrench Open
Editor's picks
More from the national