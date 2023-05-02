Novak Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end on May 11

Novak Djokovic will be clear to compete at the US Open this year after the United States government said it will end its Covid-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers from May 11.

The world No 1 is one of the most high-profile athletes to refuse vaccination and was forced to miss last year's US Open because of his status.

"Today, we are announcing that the administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends," the White House said in a statement Monday.

Djokovic, 35, was unable to enter the country this year after applying to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

The Serb said at the time that he had "no regrets" about being forced to miss those tournaments.

He missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country because of his vaccine status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have an inoculation.

He returned to Melbourne Park at the start of this year to claim a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown to draw him level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic has won three of his 22 majors at the US Open, with his last Flushing Meadow title in 2018. The hardcourt Grand Slam will be held from August 28 to September 10 this year.

Although injury kept him out of the ongoing Madrid Open, Djokovic is due to begin his bid for an overall men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this month.