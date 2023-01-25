Novak Djokovic outclasses Andrey Rublev to cruise into Australian Open semi-finals

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev were separated by just one place in the Australian Open seedings but these two players were worlds apart when they met in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Djokovic, the record nine-time champion, was always favourite for this match against the fifth-seeded Russian but the 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 scoreline demonstrated the gulf in class that continues to exist between the Serb and pretty much everyone else when the tour competes at Melbourne Park.

Rublev could have played better to make it a more competitive contest but that's what happens against Djokovic; he nullifies his opponent's strengths and exposes their weaknesses, all while outplaying them in practically every facet of the game.

And that's exactly what the 21-time major champion did to Rublev inside Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic outplayed him on serve and return, dominated him from the baseline in long rallies and short, and generally outthought and outclassed the Russian.

After two hours and three minutes, Rublev was finally put out of his misery as Djokovic set up a semi-final showdown with unseeded American Tommy Paul.

More to follow