Qualifier Linda Noskova stuns world No 2 Ons Jabeur to make Adelaide final

Czech teenager Linda Noskova stunned world No 2 Ons Jabeur to make her first-ever final at the Adelaide International on Saturday in a setback for the Tunisian ahead of the Australian Open.

The 18-year-old qualifier showed experience beyond her years to win 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 and set up a clash with world No 5 Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday's decider.

Noskova upset two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka en route to the semis with that win her fifth in Adelaide in only her sixth tour-level event.

"I don't think either of us played 100 per cent and I'm glad I got that last point to win, just really glad to play like this," said the world No 102.

"I'm just going for it 100 per cent all the time, just trying to push through."

Jabeur had treatment on a lower back problem at 2-5 in the first set, but she bounced back to easily take the second before struggling in the third.