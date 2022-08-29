Andy Murray opens US Open campaign with straight-sets win over Francisco Cerundolo

Andy Murray marked the 10th anniversary of his maiden Grand Slam triumph with an impressive US Open straight sets win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.

The 35-year-old defeated the 24th seed 7-5, 6-3, 6-3, showing no signs of recent cramping problems which plagued his hardcourt summer.

"It felt like five sets," said Murray after his first straight sets victory at the Slams since Wimbledon in 2017.

"They were very tricky conditions, very hot and humid. Just really happy to get through that one."

Murray won the first of his three Grand Slams at the US Open in 2012, ending Britain's 76-year wait for a men's champion at the majors.

"It seems like a long time ago when I won here. A lot has happened in my career since then but it was huge moment for me."

Now ranked 51, Murray will face either Australia's John Millman or American wildcard Emilio Nava for a place in the last 32.

Murray made a shaky start, dropping his opening service game on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

He then four games in a row and appearing poised to take the first set only to play an awful service game at 5-3.

He was furious in the next game when Cerundolo was awarded a point despite the ball appearing to bounce twice as he lunged to pick up a drop volley.

The umpire was powerless to overturn his decision but, after two slow motion replays on the big screen backed up Murray, Cerundolo sportingly awarded the point to his opponent - a gesture the Scot thanked him for after the match.

Cerundolo still held serve but then gifted the set to his opponent two games later with a double fault.

Murray cruised into a 5-0 lead in the second before losing three games in a row but the Scot was in control now and, barring another failure to serve out a set, he finished strongly.