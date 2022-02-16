Dubai Tennis Championships Day 3 Live: Muguruza, Jabeur and Halep in second round action

Follow all the action from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Garbine Muguruza aims to extend her title defence when she faces Veronika Kudermetova in the second round at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Getty Images
Jon Turner
Feb 16, 2022
v.1.0 alpha

Day 3 of the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships hosts the second round of the WTA 500 tournament, and there are plenty of exciting matchups to get excited about.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza aims to reach the quarter-finals when she faces Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the second match on Centre Court. The evening session begins with Tunisia world No Onns Jabeur taking on American Jessica Pegula, before the all-Romanian clash between two-time champion Simona Halep and qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Follow The National's live blog for up-to-date match reports and reaction from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Updated: February 16th 2022, 10:39 AM
TennisWTA TourDubai Duty Free Tenis Championships
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Tennis Championships Day 3: Live updates from the second round
An image that illustrates this article Muguruza begins Dubai title defence with battling win over Siniakova
An image that illustrates this article Jabeur advances but Sherif out on mixed day for Arab players in Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Day 2 as it happened