Dubai Tennis Championships Day 3 Live: Muguruza, Jabeur and Halep in second round action

Day 3 of the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships hosts the second round of the WTA 500 tournament, and there are plenty of exciting matchups to get excited about.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza aims to reach the quarter-finals when she faces Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the second match on Centre Court. The evening session begins with Tunisia world No Onns Jabeur taking on American Jessica Pegula, before the all-Romanian clash between two-time champion Simona Halep and qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

