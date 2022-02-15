Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Live first round updates on Day 2

Defending champion Muguruza begins her campaign on a stacked day in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Reporter: John McAuley: Ons Jabeur celebrates a point in the game between Ons Jabeur and Alison Riske in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship. Monday, February 17th, 2020. Dubai Duty Free Tennis stadium, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Jon Turner
Feb 15, 2022
It's Day 2 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and it's set to be an action-packed first round with many of the top seeds beginning their tournaments.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza gets her campaign underway against Katerina Siniakova in the first evening match on Centre Court, followed by top seed Aryna Sabalenka taking on Marta Kostyuk. There will also be local fan favourite Ons Jabeur in action when the Tunisian world No 10 faces Vera Zvonareva.

Join us for all the updates, reports, and reaction from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Updated: February 15th 2022, 9:06 AM
