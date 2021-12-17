Taylor Fritz takes fifth place at Mubadala Tennis Championship after win over Dan Evans

Taylor Fritz secured fifth place at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Friday after the American edged a closely-fought match against Great Britain's Dan Evans on Friday.

Fritz, the world No 23, fought back in the third-set champions tiebreak to register a 7-6, 4-6, 11-9 victory over 25th-ranked Evans at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City.

READ MORE Ons Jabeur 'grateful' after becoming first Arab to win at Mubadala Tennis Championship

Fritz and Evans were contesting the fifth-place playoff after losing their respective quarter-finals to Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov and former world No 1 Andy Murray on Thursday.

The match started with both players exchanging breaks of serve before Fritz moved into a 4-2 lead, only for Evans to peg him straight back again for 4-4. Fritz had two set points when leading 5-4 but Evans managed to hold firm as the first set ultimately went to the tiebreak, which Fritz took 7-5.

Both players were much more solid on serve in the second set, until Fritz produced his first loose game when trailing 5-4 and after earning three set points, Evans pounced to level the match.

Evans then looked to be cruising to victory when he led the championship tiebreak 8-4, but Fritz won seven of the next eight points to earn the win.

Still to come on Friday are the two semi-finals, starting with Russia's world No 5 Andrey Rublev facing 14th-ranked Denis Shapovalov on Canada, followed by the blockbuster showdown between Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal and Great Britain's former world No 1 Andy Murray.

Friday evening's match against Murray will mark Nadal's return to the court after the 20-time Grand Slam champion cut his 2021 season short in August due to a long-term foot injury.

Both players have enjoyed plenty of success at MWTC, with Murray the inaugural and two-time champion and Nadal the defending and record five-time winner.