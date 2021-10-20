Andy Murray hails 'unbelievable battle' after marathon victory over Frances Tiafoe

Andy Murray said that he had "never played a match like it" after the former world No 1 battled past the Frances Tiafoe in an epic at the European Open.

Murray, 34, needed 3hrs 45mins to secure his place in the last-16 at Antwerp. It was the longest best-of-three match this year, the ATP said, eclipsing the 3hrs 38mins played by Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona final in April.

Read more Exclusive: Gael Monfils ready to put on a show when Tie Break Tens makes Dubai debut

"I don't think I've ever played a match like that," an exhausted Murray said. "I think it's the longest three-set match I've played by quite a distance. I'm tired right now, obviously it was an unbelievable battle."

Murray, who shared a warm embrace with the 23-year-old American Tiafoe at the end, added: "Nowadays obviously my body is old now. I've played a lot of matches on the Tour.

"I don't mind playing long matches, but that was taking it to another level."

Murray, a three-time major champion who had career-saving hip resurfacing surgery two years ago, is now in a race to recover ahead of a tough test on Thursday against the Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman.