British sensation Emma Raducanu cruises into US Open quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu became the youngest British player to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open for more than 60 years when she beat Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Rogers had defeated world No 1 Ash Barty two days previously but it was a very different experience for the American as 18-year-old Raducanu reeled off 11 games in a row to book a last-eight date with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.
Raducanu was the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 to reach at least the fourth round of her first two grand slam tournaments and she is only the third qualifier to reach the quarter-finals in New York.
The nearly 24,000-capacity Ashe is the biggest stadium in tennis and Raducanu had a good look around at the towering stands before play.
“I definitely wanted to take it all in,” she said. “I went out there to practise this morning, but there was no one in the crowd. So it did feel different going out there with a crowd, all of the lights, displays on the board. It did take some adjusting.
“I was really trying to enjoy the moment. It’s something that you dream of, to play on Ashe, the biggest court in the world. I really didn’t expect to be here so soon. I just really wanted to be in the present.
"I'm feeling very confident and happy with how I'm performing out here in the States. I feel like I'm building with each match. I'm really excited to see what I can do."
Raducanu’s Wimbledon adventure ended in the fourth round in unfortunate circumstances when she struggled with breathing problems and had to retire, but she has shown with every match in New York how much she has progressed in the two months since.
Raducanu is the third teenager to make it through to the last eight after Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz.
"It definitely plays a part in motivation," said Raducanu. "I wanted to join them as well.
“Leylah’s achieved great results. I think everyone is on their own trajectory. Personally, I am surprised that I’m here. I knew I was doing a lot of great work that would pay off someday, but you never know when.
“I’m super appreciative of the moment. To be here in the US Open, quarter-finals, is absolutely just incredible.”
The speed of Raducanu’s rise is extraordinary. Having been ranked outside the world’s top 350 in June, she is now projected to break into the top 75, and one more victory would make her British No 1.
The other mind-blowing aspect of her run has been the ease with which she has come through matches, dropping just 15 games in four contests, fewer than any other women’s quarter-finalist in New York since Serena Williams in 2013.
Raducanu looked nervous initially and Rogers had two points for a 3-0 lead. Had she taken either of them, it might have been a very different match, but Raducanu steadied herself and Rogers began spraying the ball to all parts of the stadium.
A thumping return winner from Raducanu gave her a sixth game in a row to win the first set, and she was 5-0 up in the second before Rogers finally stopped the rot.
With Virginia Wade, a New York resident and the last British woman to win the US Open in 1968, among the appreciative spectators in the front row, Raducanu clinched victory on her fourth match point.
“It means a lot to have gone out there and to have performed,” she said. “Shelby Rogers is an extremely experienced opponent, so I knew I would have to bring it today.
“To play on Ashe for the first time, it was a little bit of a nervy experience in the beginning. I was really proud of myself, how I managed to settle and regroup and find a level that at the end took me to the win.
“I’m feeling very confident and happy with how I’m performing out here in the States. I feel like I’m building with each match. I’m really excited to see what I can do on Wednesday.”
It was a chastening experience for Rogers, who found herself with little energy in the tank after her big win over Barty.
“That was pretty embarrassing,” said the 28-year-old. “It was a tough day at the office. Unfortunately I had to fail in front of thousands and thousands of people. So I have to live with that one.”
Rogers praised Raducanu, saying: “I have watched her the last few months. She’s been doing a lot of great stuff. I’m excited for her. That’s the next generation of our sport, and it’s in good hands.”
Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 402bhp
Torque: 760Nm
Price: From Dh280,000
Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 402bhp
Torque: 760Nm
Price: From Dh280,000
Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.
Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates
Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home.
Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe.
Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook.
Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile
Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran
Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep
Mina Al-Oraibi: Why Hope is an apt name for UAE's Mars probe
Martin Rees: Space exploration is also about responsibility
Alasdair Soussi: The Arab world's role in the space race
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo
Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic
Power: 242bhp
Torque: 370Nm
Price: Dh136,814
Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23
UAE fixtures:
Men
Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand
Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa
Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India
Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka
Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia
Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final
Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final
Women
Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia
Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand
Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England
Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa
Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia
Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final
Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final
Venue and schedule Sharjah Cricket Stadium, December 14 to 17
Teams
Maratha Arabians Leading player: Virender Sehwag; Top picks: Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim; UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Zahoor Khan
Bengal Lions Leading player: Sarfraz Ahmed; Top picks: Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman; UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Rameez Shahzad
Kerala Kings Leading player: Eoin Morgan; Top picks: Kieron Pollard, Sohail Tanvir; UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider
Pakhtoons Leading player: Shahid Afridi; Top picks: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal; UAE players: Amjad Javed, Saqlain Haider
Punjabi Legends Leading player: Shoaib Malik; Top picks: Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan; UAE players: Ghulam Shabber, Shareef Asadullah
Team Sri Lanka Cricket Will be made up of Colombo players who won island’s domestic limited-overs competition
1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m)
2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m)
3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m)
4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m)
5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Mina Al Oraibi: Air strike casts a long shadow over the decade ahead
Jack Moore: Why the assassination is such a monumental gamble
Matthew Levitt: Iran retains its ability to launch terror attacks
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Simon Waldman: Cautious Israel keeping a low profile
The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year.
The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market.
There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500).
All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.
Florida: The critical Sunshine State
Though mostly conservative, Florida is usually always “close” in presidential elections. In most elections, the candidate that wins the Sunshine State almost always wins the election, as evidenced in 2016 when Trump took Florida, a state which has not had a democratic governor since 1991.
Joe Biden’s campaign has spent $100 million there to turn things around, understandable given the state’s crucial 29 electoral votes.
In 2016, Mr Trump’s democratic rival Hillary Clinton paid frequent visits to Florida though analysts concluded that she failed to appeal towards middle-class voters, whom Barack Obama won over in the previous election.
