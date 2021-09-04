Tearful Naomi Osaka to take a break after shock US Open defeat

Naomi Osaka was beaten by Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the US Open third round. EPA

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka's US Open title defence ended in tears after she suffered a stunning defeat in the third round to Canadian Leylah Fernandez and announced she planned to take a break from the sport.

"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," Osaka said. "I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while."

The 23-year-old world No 3 from Japan, who withdrew from the French Open and missed Wimbledon over mental health issues that she said were exacerbated by speaking after matches, declined a chance to end the session before saying she planned to take time out.

"How do I go around saying this?" Osaka asked aloud. "I feel like for me recently, when I win I don't feel happy. I feel more like a relief.

"And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don't think that's normal. I didn't really want to cry.

"This is very hard to articulate. I feel I'm at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do."

Osaka said she thought she served well against 18-year-old Fernandez, but added after the 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 defeat: "I didn't play that well. I didn't move that well at all. It's kind of to be expected sometimes."

Osaka had not played a match since Monday's opener after getting a walkover in the second round.

"I think I would have preferred to play a match. I've never had a walkover in a Grand Slam, so that was definitely a really weird feeling," she said.

"I'm honestly not sure if I feel like I've taken a step today or this tournament. I feel like I'm not really sure what I can say about how I played just now."

Osaka slammed her racquet to the court several times after missing a chance to serve out for the match in the second set.

"I'm really sorry about that," she said. "I'm not really sure why. I was telling myself to be calm, but I feel like maybe there was a boiling point.

"Normally I feel like I like challenges. But recently I feel very anxious when things don't go my way.

"I'm not really sure why it happens the way it happens now."

Asked if the trouble might have come from Fernandez's serve or the tension of the moment, Osaka indicated it was other issues she was dealing with that caused the meltdown.

"I don't think it was her serve because I've been able to return pretty well against people that served better," Osaka said. "I don't think it's the occasion because I've been in this situation before.

"I guess we're all dealing with some stuff, but I know that I'm dealing with some stuff."