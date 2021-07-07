Novak Djokovic into 10th Wimbledon semi-final after thumping win over Marton Fucsovics

Novak Djokovic during his Wimbledon quarter-final win over Marton Fucsovics at the All England Club on Wednesday. AP

Five-time champion and world No1 Novak Djokovic eased into his 10th Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday following an effortless win over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Djokovic, who is chasing a record-equalling 20th major title, recorded a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory. It was Djokovic's 100th career grass court win as he made the last-four of a Grand Slam for the 41st time.

The Serbian star has still only dropped one set, against Britain's Jack Draper in the first round, and he remains on course to become only the fourth man to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles alongside Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg and Pete Sampras.

“It was a solid performance, I started extremely well and didn't do many things wrong in the first five games,” said Djokovic.

“One break of serve in the second and third set was enough to clinch the victory. But credit to Marton for fighting and hanging in there, he had a great tournament.”

After surrendering the first set, Fucsovics kept up with Djokovic until 4-4 in the second when a forehand error gave away a break point which the top seed devoured.

A backhand return winner brought Djokovic another break at the start of the third and he fended off four break points among some punishing rallies to wrap up a routine win.

Djokovic became only the third man to win all four majors more than once with his second French Open triumph last month.

Now he is halfway to becoming the first man since 1969, and only the third in history, to complete a calendar Grand Slam of all four majors.

“I'm aware of certain stats, I love this sport with all my heart, body and soul and have been devoted to it since I was four,” he added.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Karen Khachanov of Russia in the quarter-final. AFP

“Sometimes things do look surreal for me but I try to live in the moment and take every opportunity I have on the court.

“Going for history is a huge inspiration for me, let's keep it going.”

Denis Shapovalov, meanwhile, showed he is ready to challenge for the title by booking his first grand slam semi-final after a five-set win over Karen Khachanov.

The Canadian, who won the boys' title in 2016, fought tooth and nail for an epic 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 quarter-final victory over the Russian.

Shapovalov's biggest test is now as he takes on defending champion Djokovic in the last four on Friday.

Shapovalov took the opening set courtesy of a single break of serve in the ninth game. But Khachanov hit back to go 4-0 ahead in the second set and although Shapovalov refocused, it was too late. Khachanov then pounced on a Shapovalov lapse to break serve at 5-5 in the third set, holding his own serve in the next game to move to within one set of victory.

Shapovalov hit a purple patch to dominate the fourth set and as the match went into the decider, Khachanov seemed to be feeling the pace.

He hung on grimly, scrambling out of a hole when he fell 0-40 down on serve at 2-2. Shapovalov piled on the pressure again at 4-4 and saw three break points go begging before Khachanov sent a tired-looking forehand long on a fourth.

Serving for the biggest win of his career, Shapovalov overcame a nervy double-fault and brought up two match points with a forehand winner, before sealing victory when Khachanov dumped a backhand into the net.

