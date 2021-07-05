Novak Djokovic growing in confidence after cruising into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match at Wimbledon against Cristian Garin. Reuters

Novak Djokovic has warned his Wimbledon rivals that he is growing in confidence with each passing round after the defending champion cruised into the quarter-finals on Monday with a comfortable straight sets victory over Cristian Garin.

Djokovic has been unstoppable at the Grand Slams this season having collected the Australian Open and Roland Garros titles and his form so far at Wimbledon would suggest it is going to take something out of the ordinary to prevent the world No 1 from making it three in a row.

Chile's world No 17 Garin was no match for the 19-time Grand Slam champion in front of a 75 per cent capacity crowd on Centre Court as Djokovic eased to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win in one hour and 49 minutes.

“I am very delighted. Also delighted to see more fans on the Centre Court today. Pleasure to see you all. Thank you for coming. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did,” Djokovic, 34, said after reaching his 12th Wimbledon quarter-final.

“My confidence level is very high after winning the French Open. That was one of the biggest wins under those circumstances, particularly in the second week. It took a lot out of me but at the same time it gave me wings.

“The further the tournament goes I feel like I am more confident on grass and I look forward to the next challenge.”

Five-time champion Djokovic will next face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, who made it fourth time lucky against Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev to advance to the quarter-finals.

Fucsovics had lost all three previous meetings to Rublev this year without taking a set, but the world No 48 came through a topsy-turvy battle 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 to become the first Hungarian to reach the last-eight since 1948.

That five-set duel was a breeze compared to the battle over on Court 18, where Rublev's compatriot Karen Khachanov edged out Sebastian Korda on his 21st birthday. In a match that lasted 11 minutes shy of four hours, 25th seed Khachanov claimed a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 victory after a tense final set that comprised 13 service breaks.

Khachanov will next face the No 10 seed Denis Shapovalov, who hit 15 aces and beat No 8 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5.

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini, who won the Queen's Club Championship title in the lead-up to Wimbledon, became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the quarter-finals by defeating Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

The specs: 2018 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE Price, base / as tested: Dh263,235 / Dh420,000 Engine: 3.0-litre supercharged V6 Power 375hp @ 6,500rpm Torque: 450Nm @ 3,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4L / 100kms

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

It’ll be summer in the city as car show tries to move with the times If 2008 was the year that rocked Detroit, 2019 will be when Motor City gives its annual car extravaganza a revamp that aims to move with the times. A major change is that this week's North American International Auto Show will be the last to be held in January, after which the event will switch to June. The new date, organisers said, will allow exhibitors to move vehicles and activities outside the Cobo Center's halls and into other city venues, unencumbered by cold January weather, exemplified this week by snow and ice. In a market in which trends can easily be outpaced beyond one event, the need to do so was probably exacerbated by the decision of Germany's big three carmakers – BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi – to skip the auto show this year. The show has long allowed car enthusiasts to sit behind the wheel of the latest models at the start of the calendar year but a more fluid car market in an online world has made sales less seasonal. Similarly, everyday technology seems to be catching up on those whose job it is to get behind microphones and try and tempt the visiting public into making a purchase. Although sparkly announcers clasp iPads and outline the technical gadgetry hidden beneath bonnets, people's obsession with their own smartphones often appeared to offer a more tempting distraction. “It's maddening,” said one such worker at Nissan's stand. The absence of some pizzazz, as well as top marques, was also noted by patrons. “It looks like there are a few less cars this year,” one annual attendee said of this year's exhibitors. “I can't help but think it's easier to stay at home than to brave the snow and come here.”

Result: 1. Cecilie Hatteland (NOR) atop Alex - 31.46 seconds 2. Anna Gorbacheva (RUS) atop Curt 13 - 31.82 seconds 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) atop Cash Up - 32.81 seconds 4. Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum (UAE) atop Peanuts de Beaufour - 35.85 seconds 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) atop Benur du Romet - 37.53 seconds 6. Annika Sande (NOR) atop For Cash 2 - 31.42 seconds (4 penalties)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

