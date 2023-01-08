Bahrain extend fine form with West Asia Premiership win over Dubai Tigers

Bahrain’s impressive return to regional competition continued as they inflicted a first defeat of the campaign on Dubai Tigers on Saturday.

The two clubs were the only remaining unbeaten sides in the UAE Premiership, ahead of their West Asia Premiership meeting at Dubai Sports City.

Bahrain are arguably the most successful club in the long history of rugby in the region. Despite having missed the past two seasons because of travel limitations brought about by Covid, they remain a leading force.

Tigers, by contrast, are the youngest side in the top tier of regional rugby, yet have already laid bare their credentials this season. They won their first three matches of the campaign, and claimed the Gulf Men’s title at the Emirates Dubai Sevens last month, too.

Bahrain brought their experience to bear, though, as they won 25-14 at Sports City, to assume a three-point lead at the top of the Premiership.

Barrelhouse maintained their own pursuit of a trophy as they beat Jebel Ali Dragons II 34-25. The win puts Barrelhouse second in UAE Division 1, a point behind Dubai Hurricanes, who have placed a game more.