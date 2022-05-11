Dylan Hartley the DoR, Dan Carter the waterboy, and other coups of UAE rugby

Dylan Hartley was announced as the new director of rugby at Dubai Sharks this week.
It is a staggering coup for the recreational game in the region. A 97-cap international, who was appointed England captain by Eddie Jones, then led them on a record winning run and a Grand Slam.
Who in retirement has established himself as one of the foremost voices on the sport, as part of a budding media career to which he seems perfectly suited.
And who is now joining a mid-table team in the second tier of domestic rugby in the Middle East.
All of which would seem a bit trippy, were it not for the fact there is actually a precedent for such quirkiness happening in this part of the rugby world.
Like that time Dan Carter rocked up to be a waterboy for a charity side at the Dubai Rugby Sevens.
And when Mike Phillips would join in with training while coaching Jebel Ali Dragons.
Or when Carlos Spencer was running rings around part-time players on the fields of Sharjah Wanderers.
Check out the picture gallery above for a list of just some of the surreal sights seen in UAE rugby in recent years.