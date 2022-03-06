Abu Dhabi Harlequins set up UAE Premiership final date with Dubai Exiles

Abu Dhabi Harlequins set a date with Dubai Exiles in the UAE Premiership final later this month after winning their semi-final play-off against Dubai Tigers on Saturday.

The side from the capital ran in six tries in a 42-10 win at Zayed Sports City, to avenge a first defeat against the same side in the final game of the regular season.

James McCarthy crossed twice, with Siri Laladidi, Sunny Nasaubo, Kobi Bates and Johann Watermeyer touching down the other tries for Harlequins.

The previous night, Exiles had booked their own place in the final with a 35-22 win over Jebel Ali Dragons at The Sevens.

The Exiles, who also won the Gulf Men’s League title at the Dubai Sevens in December, have been faultless in the defence of their 15-a-side title so far.

They won all eight matches in the regular season of the Premiership, before meeting Dragons in the playoff. They will play for the title when they meet Harlequins on March 19.