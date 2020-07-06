UFC Fight Island: Jorge Masvidal steps in to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 251

MAR-MMA-SPO-UFC-UFC-244-MASVIDAL-V-DIAZ Jorge Masvidal during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York. AFP (AFP)

Jorge Masvidal will take on Kamaru Usman in the headline bout at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, in a remarkable turn of events.

The UFC confirmed early Monday that the American was clear to face the welterweight champion for his title on Fight Island after testing negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Gilbert Burns was initially slated to fight Usman, but the Brazilian had to withdraw on Saturday having tested positive before leaving for the UAE.

Masvidal agreed to take the clash on six days’ notice and will now fly to Abu Dhabi on Monday, as will Usman. However, the two, who have been involved in a high-profile feud for some time, are understood to be flying on different planes.

It means UFC 251, the opening event of four on Yas Island this month, is back to featuring three world title fights on what is an incredibly stacked card. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's defends his belt in a rematch against former champion Max Holloway, while Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battle for the vacant bantamweight crown.

All four events - UFC 251, then Fight Nights on July 16, 19 and 26 - take place at Flash Forum.

