UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal dismisses Kamaru Usman as 'weak-minded' ahead of Fight Island showdown in Abu Dhabi

Less than a week's notice can hardly be deemed perfect preparation for a world title fight, but Jorge Masvidal is convinced he has enough to defeat "weak-minded" welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the headline bout at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The American, the division's No 3-ranked challenger, flew to the capital earlier this week having accepted the clash with Usman after original opponent Gilbert Burns tested positive for Covid-19.

The championship tussle tops the bill at the curtain-raiser to the inaugural Fight Island, a four-show series that takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island.

Yet, despite the last-gasp arrival to Abu Dhabi, Masvidal is relishing the opportunity.

“Six days’ notice, how prepared could I be?” he said during a virtual media day early on Friday. “I’m as prepared as I need to be for Usman, but obviously it’s not a full training camp as if I had six weeks to prepare.

“I’d be different, my weight wouldn’t be this high. So I’m not going to say weight-wise I’m 100 per cent. But everything else, my mind is ready, my heart is ready, my skill set is better than his any day of the week. So I just got to go out and prove it.”

A veteran of 48 professional mixed martial arts bouts, including 35 victories, Masvidal is no stranger to short-notice fights. Based out of Miami, he began his path towards elite MMA by competing in underground backyard bouts.

So jumping in this week against the welterweight title-holder does not particularly faze him, Masvidal said. Usman is unbeaten in 11 bouts in the UFC, with an overall pro MMA record of 16-1.

"The reason I'm here is I've taken more opportunities like this in the past, I just didn't get credit or whatever this was," said Masvidal, who last competed in November, when he defeated Nate Diaz for the one-off 'BMF' belt.

“But I’ve done this many times in my career, situations similar to this, and I’ve just got to take advantage of this.

“At end of day, it’s a fight, it’s not a math test. It’s not the SAT or a thing that I’m not the best at. It’s what I love to do the most, it’s what I’ve done since my childhood.”

Asked about the threat posed by Usman, Masvidal said: “My opponent? I don’t have faith in him. There are other guys that I would have been ‘maybe I need more than six days’.

“Besides him having 17 different personalities and me not knowing which one is going to show up to fight, I think he’s weak-minded.

“Nowhere near good as advertised. And that’s why I’m here, I’m going to prove it. It’s just his mental weakness is going to come out on [Sunday] in an abundance. The world’s going to see it, that I just take full advantage of it.”

________________

Main card at UFC 251

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 MAR-MMA-SPO-UFC-UFC-245-USMAN-V-COVINGTON KAMARU USMAN v JORGE MASVIDAL (welterweight title bout): Well, what a turn of events. Gilbert Burns withdrew from the headline bout on Saturday having tested positive for Covid-19, leaving the UFC scrambling for a last-minute replacement to take on the champion. And boy did they come up with one. Burns might be ranked the No 1 challenger in the division, but for many the principal match-up in this class was always Usman-Masvidal. There’s real enmity between the two – in contrast, Usman and Burns are teammates – while Masvidal is viewed as the greatest threat to his foe’s reign at the summit. With three wins in 2019, including the five-second victory against Ben Askren (fastest knockout in UFC history), Masvidal was rightly named Fighter of the Year. Although this marks his first official title bout, the supreme striker is one of the sport’s most popular athletes and boasts a 35-13 record. (CONTINUE ON NEXT SLIDE) ... Getty Images/AFP (AFP)

