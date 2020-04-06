Tyson Fury vows to emerge from coronavirus crisis as a 'different person'

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight Title Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during their rematch in Las Vegas in February 2020. Reuters (Reuters)

Tyson Fury has promised to emerge as a "different person" from the coronavirus crisis and said the pandemic has put his future in boxing into perspective.

Fury, who has fought a well-documented battle with mental health issues, says talk of a third meeting with Deontay Wilder must be put on hold as priority is given to coming through the current lockdown.

"You can take positives out of every negative, and the positive I can take out of this one is that I get to spend a lot more time with my family," Fury told talkSPORT.

"People are really realising now what's important in life. Sometimes we get lost in the ride of life, thinking about our ambitions and everything – and we forget about the really important things – family, friends, loved-ones, health.

"It has awoken me because I was one of those people who fell victim to that, always chasing stuff and always wanting to do big things, I was never happy sitting at home and I wanted to go out and be active.

"In the couple of weeks I've been locked down I've had time to focus on the things that really matter in my life. I think I'll come back a different person and I think I'll have a different mindset."

Beside family affairs, Fury has been posting fitness sessions on his Instagram account and sharing viral clips with other fighters, including former WBO champion Joseph Parker in a bid to lift his fans' spirits.

And, despite managing to maintain some of his normal training regime including a daily four-mile run, Fury admitted the build-up to a third fight with Wilder is far from his mind.

"The world is in a very uncertain way at the moment and the last thing people are focusing on is boxing or sport – I'm not really thinking about boxing or Wilder or anybody," he added.

"It seems a lifetime ago that I did my job and went out with the fans, to come back and have 10 days at home and then the whole world stopped.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

