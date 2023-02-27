Emirati Mohammad Yahya retains UAE Warriors Arabia belt - in pictures

UAE fighter Mohammad Yahya retained his UAE Warriors Arabia lightweight title with a unanimous decision over Algerian Souhil Tairi at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Sunday.

The Emirati opened up a deep cut above Tairi’s left eye on and held the upper-hand throughout the five rounds before being declared the winner.

“I’m just glad that I did it again and to keep the UAE flag flying high in the mixed martial art circuit,” Yahya, who also has a 1-1 record in two Bellator appearances, said.

“It was hard out there inside the cage but I had prepared well and it showed tonight. In this game, you never know what to expect, but I was ready and I delivered.”

The Emirati captured the Warriors Arabia title with a second round knockout of Yazid Chouchane in September 2021.

He successfully defended his crown with a last-minute submission against Moroccan Moha Jaghdal in March 2022 and his latest triumph stretched his winning streak to five, and his Warriors record to 7-1 (win/loss) and the overall career record to 11-3.

In the second title contest of the 10-fight card, Jordanian Nawras Abzakh was crowned new UAE Warriors Arabia flyweight champion following the disqualification of Lebanon's Jonny Touma for illegal up-kicks.

Iraqi Ahmed Al Rubaye made short work of Lebanese Charbel Diab in the heavyweight contest, ending the fight in Round 1 with a choke.

Jordan’s Yazeed Hasanain made a perfect start in his professional debut with victory over Tunisia's Wajdi Missaoui in the catchweight 152 lbs shortly after welterweight compatriot Mohammad Bassem was awarded a unanimous decision over Iraq's Ahmed Saeb.

Morocco's Issam Azelhad knocked out Belal Ryadh Al Salkhadi of Syria in under one minute in a middleweight contest.

Nora Cornolle made it two out of two in the Warriors Arabia and extended her overall record to 4-1. The Algerian stopped debutant Sanaa Mandar of Morocco in the first round in the catchweight 139 lbs, the only women’s contest on the night.

Khaled Laallam made a winning start in the Abu Dhabi promotion to take his record to two wins overall. The Algerian won a unanimous decision over Iraqi Karar Rahim Ali in the catchweight 194 lbs.

Moroccan Abdelhak Amhidra celebrated his first success in two starts with a unanimous decision over debutant Abood Al Qaisi, brother of the Warriors (International) featherweight champion Ali Al Qaisi, in a lightweight contest.

Harda Karim of Iraq made a successful professional debut with victory over another debutant Abdalrahman Alhyasat of Jordan in the featherweight and opening contest of the night.