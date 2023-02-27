Cristiano Ronaldo watches Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia - in pictures

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as well as current and former heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Mike Tyson were among the guests in attendance at Diriyah Arena early Sunday to watch Jake Paul take on Tommy Fury.

Portugal striker Ronaldo watched the action from a balcony as Fury won a scrappy eight-round cruiserweight contest via split decision. Ronaldo plies his club football in the Saudi Pro League with Riyadh-based club Al Nassr.

Following the verdict, Fury was joined in the ring by half-brother Tyson Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, while former undisputed champion Mike Tyson was also ringside to watch the action.

Another former heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, was also a spectator. Wilder fought an epic trilogy against Tyson Fury, drawing the first fight before losing the next two.