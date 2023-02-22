Boxer Conor Benn cleared of doping after ‘eating too many eggs’

Conor Benn has been cleared by the World Boxing Council of intentional doping after the governing body ruled a “highly-elevated consumption of eggs” was considered a “reasonable explanation” for his adverse finding.

The catchweight bout with Chris Eubank Jr scheduled for October 2022 was cancelled after trace amounts of a fertility drug, clomiphene – which is known to elevate testosterone levels in men – were found in Benn’s urine.

The tests were taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association during July and September. Subsequently, Benn, the 26-year-old son of former super-middleweight world champion Nigel Benn, relinquished his licence with the British Boxing Board of Control.

Benn had denied the intentional or knowing ingestion of any banned substances, and in December broke his silence in a lengthy post on Instagram, vowing: “The truth will soon come out.”

On Wednesday, the WBC announced it was reinstating the London boxer in its rankings and stated there was “no conclusive evidence that Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of Clomiphene”.

The WBC said Benn’s team had during early February 2023 provided a detailed breakdown of his diet and supplement consumption “which could have directly affected the Adverse Finding”.

The sanctioning body also ruled there were no failures in the procedures related to sample collection and analysis, adding: “Mr Benn’s documented and highly-elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection, raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding.”

Benn is to be subject to regular anti-doping testing to monitor the effect of the WBC’s programme geared to avoid the risk of a future adverse finding caused by nutritional factors.

“The WBC shall include Mr Benn in its ratings during the period immediately following the issuance of its ruling,” the statement said.

“Mr Benn’s position in the WBC Ratings shall be based solely on his merit and the customary factors the WBC Ratings Committee apply to rating boxers.”

Despite the ruling from the WBC, Benn’s case continues to be investigated by UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control.

Until that process is concluded, Benn would not be licensed to box in the UK, but could fight in another country under a different jurisdiction.