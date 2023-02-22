Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Date, UAE time and ticket information

The long-in-the-making boxing bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury takes place this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Here’s the details.

What is it?

Billed as “The Truth”, the fight night is headlined by a clash between YouTube-star-cum-boxer Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, a professional boxer and reality TV personality. Fury is the half-brother of reigning WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Paul and Tommy Fury, both unbeaten as pro boxers, have been scheduled to fight twice before, but the latter withdrew on each occasion – the first because of injury, and the second when he was reportedly prevented from entering the United States.

When is it?

Sunday, February 26. Gates open 6pm Saudi time, with the first bout scheduled for 8pm (9pm UAE). A pre-fight press conference is slated for February 23, with the official weigh-in two days later.

Where is it?

Diriyah Arena, Diriyah (outskirts of Riyadh), Saudi Arabia.

Who’s fighting?

Having risen to fame as an actor and social-media personality, Paul has gone 6-0 (four knockouts) since turning his hand to professional boxing in 2020. He has recorded stoppage wins against former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Paul defeated the Brazilian in his last outing, in October. Fury, meanwhile, is also undefeated as a pro, and boasts an 8-0 record (four by KO). His most recent pro bout came against Daniel Bocianski last April. Elsewhere on the card, Congolese-South African Ilunga Makabu defends his WBC cruiserweight world title against former two-weight world champion Badou Jack, while Saudi boxer Ziyad Al Maayouf takes on Panama’s Ronald Martinez. Also, Ragad Al Naimi will make history on the night, becoming the first Saudi female boxer to debut as a pro. She faces Perpetual Okaidah.

Fight Card

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu v Badou Jack

Ziad Al Maayouf v Ronald Martinez

Muhsin Cason v Taryel Jafarov

Badr AlSamreen v Viorel Simion

Adam Saleh v Stuart Kellogg

Salman Hamda v Daniel Plange

Ragad Al Naimi v Perpetual Okaidah

Ziad Majrashi v Philip Quansah

How to watch in UAE

TBA.

Tickets

For those wishing to attend, tickets are available from SAR225 (Dh220) at https://diriyahseason.sa/en/events/the-truth. For visa entry information, go to https://visa.visitsaudi.com/.